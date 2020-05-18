Reflections on the Ethics of Songwriting “So I said to myself, this is the business we’ve chosen.” So says the character of Hyman Roth, played by Lee Strasberg, in The Godfather II. Though he is referring to the Mafia, it applies as well to the music business, an industry with a long tradition of unscrupulous ethics. But […]
