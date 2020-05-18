Monday, May 18, 2020
Home Los Angeles
Los AngelesSongwriter U

Songwriter U: Is Songwriting a Racket?

Paul Zollo

-

Reflections on the Ethics of Songwriting “So I said to myself, this is the business we’ve chosen.” So says the character of Hyman Roth, played by Lee Strasberg, in The Godfather II. Though he is referring to the Mafia, it applies as well to the music business, an industry with a long tradition of unscrupulous ethics.  But […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member.

Already a Member? Sign In Here.

The Benefits of Membership:

  • Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine
  • Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online
  • Access to Print Edition Archives
  • Premium content in our Songwriter U section
  • Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners
  • Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways

Become a Member Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts