A Q&A With the Beat4Beat Winner, Mr. Wattson

Mr. Wattson is the Grand Prize winner of American Songwriter’s Beat4Beat Contest in partnership with According2HipHop for his song “Only Blessings.” We sat down with the artist, whose real name is Brandon Skeen, to talk about the track, his influences, and what’s next.

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“I made ‘Only Blessings’ in January 2025 while working on my debut album DIY. At the time, I had moved all of my gear into a storage unit and built a makeshift studio. Around that same season, my grandfather passed away, and life felt uncertain. That storage unit became more than a studio; it became something of a sanctuary.

“One night I went to a yoga class with my wife, and I felt a shift, lighter and clearer. After the class I went straight to the storage unit, started digging through some records, and found a vocal that immediately brought me peace. I built the foundation of the vocal chops in Maschine, then brought everything into Logic and layered the vocals with drums, textures, and atmosphere. The guitar before the change-up was the last thing I added to pull it all together.”

“I was deeply inspired by gospel and hymns during that time, so the intro reflects gratitude and reverence. When I finished the beat, I knew it was something special. Not because it was flashy, but because it was honest. That’s why I added the phrase at the end, ‘Letting go. Allowing flow.’

“‘Only Blessings,’ to me, is about surrender. About trusting the process. Even in grief and uncertainty, there is gratitude. I wanted the record to feel like a journey from reflection to release, finding inner peace even in times of turmoil.”

Read on to learn more about Mr. Wattson.

Brandon Skeen Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I’ve been writing songs since I was 16, but honestly music’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

Some of my earliest memories are being in the car with my dad, radio blasting. I used to ask him the name of every artist and every song, and he always knew. That’s how I got introduced to people like Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, and Tears for Fears. Then later on artists like Alanis Morissette, Incubus, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. I didn’t realize it at the time, but that really shaped my ear early on.

My love for Hip-Hop and R&B came a little later and funny enough, it started with my grandmother. She bought me the Space Jam soundtrack, and I played that nonstop. That’s what introduced me to Jay-Z, Biz Markie, Salt-N-Pepa, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and LL Cool J.

A couple years after that, I took the Big Daddy soundtrack from my aunt, and that was the first time I heard “Passing Me By” by The Pharcyde. I was hooked. I kept that song on repeat. Something about it just hit me differently, and that’s when I really fell in love with Hip-Hop.

WHY DID YOU ENTER THE BEAT4BEAT CONTEST?

I entered the beat contest because I had a bunch of beats I originally made for my project that didn’t make the final cut, but I still thought they were dope.



Then I saw that Pete Rock was one of the judges, and I told myself, why not?



Pete has always been a huge inspiration to me. To this day, I still think “T.R.O.Y.” by Pete Rock & CL Smooth is one of the best-produced Hip-Hop records ever. And that’s not even getting into the rest of his catalog; he’s just iconic. He really represents the essence of Hip-Hop.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE GRAND PRIZE MEAN TO YOU?

Winning the grand prize feels like the ultimate confirmation for me.



When you’re locked in a room creating, you can believe your work is dope, but until it’s actually received, there’s always that question in the back of your mind. This just lets me know I’m on the right path.



It’s definitely added fuel to the machine I call my creativity. Gave me a new level of inspiration, for real.

WHAT SONGWRITERS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

For me, one of the first that comes to mind is my mentor Dallas Austin. His pen game is crazy. So many classics. Then you’ve got Jermaine Dupri, and honestly, him and Bryan-Michael Cox are definitely GOATed. Tricky Stewart too. I’ve always loved their song structures and their ability to make undeniable hits.



As far as Hip-Hop goes, Eminem is the greatest writer of all time in my opinion. You can tell he really studies rhyme schemes and structure, and I respect that a lot. I’m also a big fan of André 3000. His flow and style are unmatched. Nas, just off Illmatic alone, hits everything for me: flow, storytelling, and song structure. Nipsey Hussle for his authenticity and storytelling. Big Daddy Kane for his ridiculous breath control, rhymes, performance, and swagger. Big L for his multi-syllable schemes and mind-shattering punchlines. Rakim, the God MC, really paved the way with those almost jazz-like flows. Elzhi for his storytelling, schemes, and concepts. Phonte for his voice, his punchlines, and his singing too, which is insane. Black Thought for being a complete all-around genius with crazy freestyle ability. Big Pun for his breath control and wild patterns. And Masta Ace for his voice, storytelling, and dedication to the craft.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

This year is all about building for me and really showing up with consistency.



I’m focused on promoting my new album DIY, while still recording new music and staying busy. I’m putting a lot of energy into performing, getting the merch together with vinyl, tapes, and CDs, collaborating with artists I genuinely rock with, and just getting my name out there.



It’s really about hustling nonstop and staying visible. Wherever I go, I’m pushing the music. That’s the mindset this year.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest dream is to become a household name. It’s as simple as that.



I want to go on a major tour, really push myself creatively, and experiment with different styles of music. I’d love to open for a major artist like J. Cole or Doechii, and also produce for other major artists across genres.



I want to take my music around the world, work on projects in places like Japan, Europe, and South America, and really pull inspiration from different cultures and sounds.



And a huge dream of mine is to bring everything I love together: art, fashion, set design, and amazing visual concepts, turning it into one full experience. I know it’s a big vision, but I truly believe anything is possible.

Photo by Steve West