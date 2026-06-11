Carrie Underwood Made a Rainy Day a Little Brighter for Fans With Surprise Nashville Appearance

Carrie Underwood brought some sunshine to a rainy Nashville afternoon. The country superstar recently surprised fans at 12 South Farmers Market, where she appeared in support of her new wellness brand, HiNote.

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While at the event, Underwood posed for pics with fans, gave out samples of the product, and chatted her energy drink.

Underwood launched HiNote in May to “help build a home for the everyday habits that support real life—movement, nutrition, and simple routines you can actually stick with.” In addition to the energy drink, Underwood rebranded her fitness app to aid people on their wellness journey.

In an interview with People, Underwood explained why wellness is so important to her.

“I have to take care of myself because if I get sick, if I get down, if I get unhealthy, everything suffers,” she told the outlet. “I can’t do my job the way I want to, I can’t be a mom the way I want to, I can’t be a wife the way I want to or a friend.”

Carrie Underwood’s Life at Home

Underwood implements good habits into her daily life on her Tennessee farm, where she lives with her husband and two sons.

“I love getting my hands in the dirt. I love growing things. I love it when I make dinner,” she said. “My husband’s a big hunter, my boys are hunters, so we get the cleanest meat anywhere.”

On the farm, Underwood told Us Weekly, the country singer tries to “do as much as I can myself.”

“I love it,” she said. “It’s a challenge, and it’s frustrating, and it’s exciting, and it’s rewarding, and just all the things.”

When she’s not at home on the farm, Underwood is living under a spotlight. She, of course, serves as a judge on American Idol and a successful musical artist.

“I’m like, Cinderella at the ball. I’m a princess, and it’s great. And then I come home, and I’m covered in dirt. I’m covered in poop,” she said. “… I’m cleaning up after everybody and barefoot in the kitchen. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for HiNote