It’s Been 6 Years Since Lainey Wilson Made the Rocking World Go Around With This Countrified Rendition of Queen’s 1978 Hard Rock Classic

Thanks to the power of the internet, many artists have watched their careers take off thanks to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. But for Lainey Wilson, she quickly learned the downside of the internet when a video of her went viral. While most wouldn’t mind a little exposure, the video showcased some specific features of the singer. With the video gaining millions of views, Wilson embraced the moment with a little help from Dolly Parton and Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls.”

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Originally released in 1978 on the album Jazz, “Fat Bottomed Girls” was more than a song. Due to the narrator’s fascination with the female body, the song became an anthem for those with a little extra. Although performed by Queen, the lyrics were written by guitarist Brian May. Peaking at No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100, “Fat Bottomed Girls” became a classic among their discography.

As for Wilson, she took the stage for a BULL session at Bloodworks Live Studio to share her love for the song as she announced, “This is a country version.” Leaning into the moment that first put her in the spotlight, Wilson turned a viral clip into a full-circle performance.

[RELATED: Watch Lainey Wilson Light Up the Stage With “Heart Like a Truck,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” & More at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards]

Lainey Wilson Wonders “What Would Dolly Do?”

Although adding her own spin on “Fat Bottomed Girls”, fans considered it a stunning highlight of what made Queen special.

“I bought All That Jazz in ’78. Saw Queen 3 times since then with and w/out Freddie. She does the song justice.” “When I think of country music I hark back on the days of the Hee-Haw television show and Lainy Wilson reminds me of that true American country!” “When You get it, You got it. It’s called Talent.” “Extremely appropriate for her to sing this.” “Never would I dream of singing country on this song But it works. Very good country on a good song nicely done.”

For those wondering what came of Wilson’s viral video. The singer noted seeing the positive in the situation when she thought of Dolly. “I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I’m okay with that. I think, ‘What would Dolly Parton do?’”

Dolly’s career in country music came with its share of criticism for her lavish appearance. But no matter what – the country icon never changed. And thanks to her moxy, she used her voice to define an era and build a lasting brand.

With Dolly leading the way, Wilson concluded, “You know, I’ve been at this for a long time, and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music…you’re welcome!”

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)