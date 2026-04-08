From “Worst-Performing Song” to No. 1 Hit: Ella Langley Says Label Pushback Didn’t Stop Her Vision for “You Look Like You Love Me”

When releasing a new single or album, artists have no idea how it will be received by fans and the industry. They might have a feeling, but to truly know, they have to put it out into the world and let the audience decide. But for Ella Langley, she already knew “You Look Like You Love Me” had the ingredients for a No. 1 hit. And add her chemistry with Riley Green into the mix – there was no way Langley could miss. But according to the hitmaker, her label pushed back on the original idea.

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Appearing on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Langley discussed her popular song that released on her debut studio album Hungover. At the time, it climbed the charts, landing No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart. It cracked the Top 10 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. “You Look Like You Love Me” also went international, snagging No. 1 on the Australia Country Hot 50 and the Canada Country charts. That does not include the numerous awards she won thanks to the collaboration.

Although one of the biggest songs of her career, for now, Langley insisted, “Everyone told me that song was not going to work. They were all like, ‘What?’ After we cut it, [the label] was like, ‘We really think you need to go back in and sing these verses.’ I was like, ‘I’m not singing it.’ And they were like, ‘You need to sing it.’”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Previews Upcoming Album With New Song “Bottom of Your Boots” During Nashville Event]

Ella Langley Goes From “Worst-Performing Song” To No. 1 Hit

With Langley standing her ground, she could only hope the song would resonate with fans. “I just fought ‘em really hard on it. They were like, ‘This is going to be the worst-performing song on the record.’”

As the feedback grew louder and louder, Langley started to question her decision. “I didn’t know what it was gonna do, but I believed that it was different,” Langley told Von. “I believed it was something that made me smile and I enjoyed singing it and like I said, once I put my mind to something, if I go in and cut something, it’s because I believe in it.”

Thankfully, Langley followed her instincts and released the song as she originally intended. And given the praise and success “You Look Like You Love Me” brought her, it seems the country hitmaker was right to trust her gut.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)