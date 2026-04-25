I’ve Spent Years Listening to Stevie Nicks—These Songs From Other Artists Come Shockingly Close To Being as Good

Stevie Nicks is a distinctive artist. No one has been able to rehash what she has done, but a few have gotten shockingly close. Nicks is a universal inspiration, meaning artists from pop, rock, and every genre in between acknowledge her era-defining artistry. The three artists below all displayed major Nicks inspirations with their songs. They aren’t exact replicas, but they act as a natural evolution of her legacy. If you’re a fan of the Fleetwood Mac member, you’ll likely enjoy these songs.

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[RELATED: Why Stevie Nicks Was Actually Glad To Be Dropped From Her Record Label as a Teenager]

“Leaning On You” — HAIM

Nicks herself has professed a love for sister group HAIM. “They could certainly all have been in Fleetwood Mac,” she once said. When you listen to HAIM, it’s easy to see where Nicks got that opinion from. Though their lyricism is set apart from Nicks’ witchy, often metaphorical style, their harmonies are very Fleetwood Mac-esque.

“Leaning On You” is their most harmony-rich song. The guitar picking in the background, mixed with their tight harmonies, makes this song very much in the Fleetwood Mac world. If you have exhausted the 70s rockers’ discography and are in need of something new but in the same vein, HAIM is a good place to start.

“Night Moves” — Lissie

Singer-songwriter Lissie’s vocals are scarily close to Nicks’. If you didn’t know better, you could hear her music and be convinced it’s a new Nicks offering. Take “Night Moves” for example. This song could easily be a Nicks hit, both in sound and lyricism. If I could claim anyone as being the heir to the rock legend’s vocal legacy, it would be Lissie.

Her vocals are just as gritty and deep as Nicks’ own vocals. Though her music might be slightly more singer-songwriter-y than rock, she could easily transition into that realm.

“Rooting For My Baby” — Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is another artist Nicks has praised in the past. She is a musical chameleon who can really do it all, including Fleetwood Mac-esque rock. Cyrus has had many different sonic eras in her career, and many of them draw easy comparisons to Nicks.

Bangerz isn’t the first album many would think of when considering which Cyrus songs sound the most like Nicks. Nevertheless, one cut from the album, “Rooting For My Baby,” has clear connections to Nicks’ sound. Though more pop than rock, Cyrus is reminiscent of an 80s Nicks in this mid-tempo track.

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