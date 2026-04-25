Move Over Riley Green: Ella Langley Brings Out Theo Von for Stagecoach Duet of “You Look Like You Love Me”

If you’ve heard “You Look Like You Love Me”, you know nobody sings it like Ella Langley and Riley Green. Green has tried his hand at different partners, including country star Dasha, Morgan Myles, and even lucky fans on occasion. But this week at Stagecoach Music Festival, Langley did us one better.

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The country star brought out comedian Theo Von to sing the duet with her, and the crowd went crazy.

When Langley got to the second verse of the song, which would usually be reserved for Green, she invited Von to come on stage, saying, “Mr. Theo Von, what you think about that?”

Von, who hosts a popular podcast called This Past Weekend With Theo Von, came in wearing all the right attire. Sporting a cowboy hat, denim, and a pair of boots, he couldn’t have been better dressed for the part. Langley looked pretty good, too, wearing a gorgeous dress and shawl combo, complete with red boots.

They both look like they belong up there. However, no one seems more excited than Von, who can be found jumping around onstage in full length versions of the performance.

Langley Talks ‘Dandelion’ With Theo Von

Von’s stagecoach appearance follows a recent episode of his podcast, in which the comedian had Langley on. The star spoke about her family, her musical journey, and her new album Dandelion. She even revealed that the idea for the title was actually partially inspired by her last record, hungover.

“So I found out that dandelion tea is a detox for your liver,” she shared. “And when I heard that, it was like a light bulb went off over my head. It’s like, ‘Oh my god, a record called dandelion coming after a record called hungover.’ It’s like, you’re just growing up.”

She continued, “Dandelions are resilient. They’re kind of considered a weed, but I mean, what are kids going and picking out for their moms and bringing them, you know? It’s a bunch of dandelions.”

Langley even pointed out that the way dandelions kind of float on the wind is a little like her song “If It Weren’t For The Wind”.

Fans can listen to Dandelion, which came out on April 10, everywhere now.

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for Stagecoach