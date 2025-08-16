Jimi Hendrix’s Final Performance in 1970 Still Gives Me Goosebumps Decades Later

Jimi Hendrix passed away on September 18, 1970. It was a dark day for fans of Hendrix and the rock music world as a whole. Hendrix was one of the greatest guitarists of his generation, and his absence left a hole in the world of classic rock that would never be filled again. Not entirely surprisingly, Jimi Hendrix’s final performance occurred shortly before his death. He was still actively performing before his tragic death, and his very last show was small, unassuming, and casual.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jimi Hendrix’s Final Performance Was a Small Affair That Later Became Legendary as His Last Public Show

Jimi Hendrix’s final performance took place on September 16, 1970, just 48 hours before he passed away. The show took place at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, where Hendrix performed with Eric Burdon, formerly of Animals. At the time, Burdon was performing a residency at the club with his new band, War.

The two musicians had only reconnected a few days beforehand. Burdon invited Hendrix to jam out a bit on the 15th of September. Unfortunately, foreshadowing his death, Hendrix arrived entirely intoxicated. He was unable to play without “wobbling too much,” according to Burdon.

So, Hendrix showed up again the following night to perform with Burdon.

“I introduced Jimi to the audience,” said Burdon in his book, Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood. “The typical London jazz crowd tried to show indifference as he took the stage, but a ripple of applause greeted the greatest guitar player in the world.”

The group performed two covers during their set: “Mother Earth” by Memphis Slim and “Tobacco Road” by John D. Loudermilk. “Tobacco Road” would be the last song that Hendrix would ever perform live. His presence was infectious and encouraged his contemporaries to play even better than they had before. Hendrix, always humble, was more comfortable playing in the background that night. According to author Tony Brown, Hendrix was “reluctant” to play at all.

Following the show, Hendrix spoke with NME journalist Roy Carr for a moment, where he dished on his plans to record music with Gil Evans, John McLaughlin, Miles Davis, and Larry Young.

Two days later, in the early hours of September 18, Hendrix would overdose and be found unresponsive by his girlfriend. He would later be pronounced dead at a hospital. His death was devastating, but his legacy as one of the greatest talents in rock music has survived with far more veracity than his dark and heartwrenching death. He was a powerful player, and his final performance was quiet and unassuming, but still powerful all the same.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images