Johnny Cash’s Favorite Song Might Surprise Even His Biggest Fans—and His Impromptu Performance Gives Hope to Everyone Who Hears It

It depends on the person, but most fans of Johnny Cash tend to pick songs like “Ring of Fire” or “I Walk the Line” as their favorite. Others might pick “Folsom Prison Blues” or “Hurt.” While fans debate over his best song, why not ask Cash himself? That could be a little difficult since the famed country singer passed away in September 2003. But thanks to an old interview, Cash once revealed the song that meant the most to him – and surprisingly, it wasn’t one of his biggest hits.

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Celebrating the legacy of the Man in Black, 60 Minutes once shared an interview with Cash on the anniversary of his death. During the conversation, he was asked to name his favorite song. And according to the man himself, “Pickin’ Time” holds a special place in his heart. For those who might need a refresher, the song was released in 1958 on the album The Fabulous Johnny Cash.

@60minutes Legendary musician Johnny Cash is famous for his hits “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line,” but he told 60 Minutes in 1982 that one of his lesser-known songs is his favorite. “The Man in Black” died 20 years ago today. #60minutes #johnnycash #pickingtime ♬ original sound – 60 Minutes

Discussing why the song mattered so much to him, Cash pointed to its message and how it centered on hope. “The message of the song is good times are coming for us all.” Loving the idea that a person only needed to survive until those good times, Cash just happened to have a guitar ready for a special, somewhat impromptu performance.

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Johnny Cash Honored An Overlooked Part Of Society With “Pickin’ Time”

“Pickin’ Time” was more than a song written by Cash. It was a chance for the singer to highlight an often-overlooked part of society. The lyrics carry a deep meaning about the harsh reality of the working class in the rural South at the time. Although the song focused on cotton picking season, it reflected the fight between dignity and survival for many families during the Great Depression.

Born in Kingsland, Arkansas, in 1932, Cash witnessed the horrors of the Great Depression. Watching families fight for a single meal, he also understood the toll hard labor and unpredictable harvests can have on a community. That’s what made “Pickin’ Time” a moment of reckoning for many families. It was either a time of celebration or a time of hardship.

While Cash left the life of poverty behind thanks to his stardom in country music, the singer never forgot the working-class Americans who shaped his life and music. Whether it was farmers, miners, or families simply trying to survive another season, Cash honored their sacrifice by turning their struggles into a song that generations will never forget.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)