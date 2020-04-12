Justin Tranter has long had a love affair … with words. “I had quotes from songs painted all over my walls when I was a kid,” the GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter and proud activist remembers during a recent interview with American Songwriter. “I obsessed over the lyrics of people like Jewel and Tori Amos and Ani […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today