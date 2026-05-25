3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1979 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

By 1979, music was undergoing a bit of a transition, one that would be more evident by the early 80s. These are three of the best nostalgic rock songs that came out in 1979, songs that are so good, I wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again and again.

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“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge

The title track of Sister Sledge’s third studio album, “We Are Family” is written by Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers. The band’s second No. 1 single, “We Are Family” remains Sister Sledge’s signature song.

A pop, R&B, and dance hit with a touch of rock and roll, “We Are Family” says, “We are family / I got all my sisters with me / We are family / Get up everybody and sing.”

“We Are Family” was written with Sister Sledge in mind. A fitting song since the four members were all sisters, one of the members of Sister Sledge says “We Are Family” applies to much more than sibling bonds.

“It is so much more than just a family thing,” Debbie Sledge says. “It means unity. And it reaches beyond family. It can go through any group of people who align for the purpose of building each other up or accomplishing something for good.”

“Ships” by Barry Manilow

Before Barry Manilow recorded “Ships” for his One Voice album, the song was released by Ian Hunter, who wrote the song. But it’s Manilow’s version that became a Top 10 hit on the radio.

“Ships” says, “We’re still here / It’s just that we’re out of sight / Like those ships that pass in the night / We’re just two ships that pass in the night / And we smile when we say it’s alright / We’re still here / It’s just that we’re out of sight.”

“I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick first released “I Want You To Want Me” in 1977, on their sophomore In Color album. That version failed to chart on the radio. But in 1979, the band released a live version of “I Want You To Want Me” from their live Cheap Trick At Budokan record. The live version of “I Want You To Want Me” became a Top 10 hit.

“I Want You To Want Me” is written by band member Rick Nielsen. The song says, “I want you to want me / I need you to need me / I’d love you to love me / I’m beggin’ you to beg me / I want you to want me / I need you to need me / I’d love you to love me.”

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns