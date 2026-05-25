Born in Kentucky on This Day in 1936, the Storyteller Behind “Harper Valley PTA” and Other Timeless Country Hits

On this day (May 25) in 1936, Tom T. Hall was born in Tick Ridge, Kentucky. His career as a songwriter and recording artist stretched from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. During that short time, he sent seven singles to the top of the country charts. Additionally, Hall’s songs were recorded by artists like George Jones, Johnny Rodriguez, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, and many others.

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Hall’s nickname, “the Storyteller,” may be the most fitting moniker in country music history. He loaded nearly every one of his songs with narratives that kept fans everywhere glued to his every word. Songs like “A Week in County Jail,” “Ballad of Forty Dollars,” and “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died” could easily be expanded into novels or adapted for the big screen.

According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Hall wrote stories and poems long before he started writing songs. In the 1950s, he enlisted in the Army and spent four years in Germany, where he developed the unique blend of humor and storytelling that would later populate his extensive discography.

Hall landed his first two hits as a songwriter not long after returning to the United States. Jimmy C. Newman took “D.J. for a Day” to No. 9 on the country chart in 1964. The same year, Dave Dudley took “Mad” to No. 6. A year later, Johnnie Wright took “Hello Vietnam” all the way to No. 1.

Hall’s biggest hit as a songwriter came in 1968. That year, Jeannie C. Riley recorded “Harper Valley PTA,” and it became a massive hit. It topped the pop and country charts in the United States. It also reached No. 1 in Australia and Canada.

[RELATED: The Comical Tom T. Hall Track That Made Its Way Into a Senate Hearing in 1976]

Tom T. Hall’s Recording Career

The success of “Harper Valley PTA” opened the door to a recording career for Tom T. Hall. He stepped through that door, inking a deal with Mercury Records. He released his debut single, “I Washed My Face in the Morning Dew,” in 1967. “The Ballad of Forty Dollars,” the title track from his debut LP, became his first top 10 hit in 1968. The next year, “A Week in County Jail” became his first No. 1.

Hall notched a total of 21 top 10 hits, including seven chart-toppers, before he retired in 1986.

Artists Who Shared Hall’s Stories

Some of the biggest names in country music recorded Tom T. Hall’s songs, sharing his stories with their audiences. The list below contains a few highlights from his extensive catalog.

“I’m Not Ready Yet”–George Jones (No. 2)

“Little Bitty”–Alan Jackson (No. 1)

“Pool Shark”–Dave Dudley (No. 1)

“You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)”–Johnny Rodriguez (No. 1)

“How I Got to Memphis”–Bobby Bare (No. 3)

“(Margie’s at) The Lincoln Park Inn”–Bobby Bare (No. 4)

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