Ella Langley Just Did Something No Artist in Billboard Hot 100 History Has Ever Done

Halloween is officially over, and with Thanksgiving right around the corner, some already skipped the turkey and jumped right to Christmas. And for any music lover out there, they know that the holidays bring one of the most iconic songs, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The Mariah Carey classic helped her gain the title of Queen of Christmas. But while the song sat at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 record books, it was dethroned by Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” And even with Christmas quickly approaching, Langley decided to extend that lead once again.

Looking at the latest numbers, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” was more than the hit of the year. It was becoming the hit of her career. On Monday, the Billboard Hot 100 revealed that “Choosin’ Texas” remained in the No. 1 spot. That brought the total number of weeks at No. 1 to a record-setting 26. The latest milestone came after the song scored more than 57 million airplays, 3,000 units sold, and 19 million streams.

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Released in October 2025 on Langley’s latest album, Dandelion, the song brought the singer international fame as it topped the charts in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Again, released a little over a year ago, the song already neared the one-billion-stream mark on Spotify. Climbing over 813 million streams, there was no denying that most fans were choosing Texas.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

The Singers Now Behind Ella Langley And “Choosin’ Texas”

Langley found herself in elite company at the top of the Billboard charts. Holding the No. 1 spot for 26 weeks, she stood alongside stars like Carey, Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey, and Harry Styles.

With Langley holding at No. 1, second place belonged to the Queen of Christmas herself, Carey. But she wasn’t on the list for just Christmas.

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley (25 weeks)

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (22 weeks)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (19 weeks)

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (19 weeks)

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (16 weeks)

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber (16 weeks)

“One Sweet Day” – Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (16 weeks)

“As It Was” – Harry Styles (15 weeks)

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When Langley topped the charts, she did the unthinkable and beat the spirit of Christmas. But again, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has already started to make its way back to the airwaves. And with that – the race for 2026 history was on.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)