Keith Urban Kicks Off World Tour in Tampa, Shares New Live Version of “You’ll Think Of Me”

After nearly a four-year hiatus, Keith Urban returned to the U.S. tour circuit with an electric night in Tampa, Florida. The show acted as the official kick-off for his newly announced The Speed Of Now World Tour, which sees the country icon make his way around the country for the better half of the year.

“We made it!” Urban said minutes after taking the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. “Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I’ve never been more excited to see so

many people in one place!”

From the moment Urban took the stage, it was clear he was very much missed by U.S. audiences as they clapped and sang along with the New Zealander. The nearly two-and-a-half-hour show featured a host of Urban hits along with some new tracks that had never been performed live. The following night, Urban moved on to West Palm Beach marking off another sold-out show.

If the two opening shows are any indicator for the rest of the extensive tour, Urban is clearly making up for lost time with a can’t-miss performance. Revel in all the excitement with the opening weekend video below.

In celebration of his return to the road, Urban has also shared a live version of his 2002 hit “You’ll Think of Me.” The pumped-up live version is only available via streaming platforms.

The Speed Of Now World Tour launched last month in the U.K. to rave reviews. The tour features special guest and fellow country artist Ingrid Andress across the run. The North American leg will pick back up on July 8 and 9 in Toronto for two back-to-back sold-out shows. Find the full dates below.

THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR

July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 10 Canandaigua CMAC

July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center

July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center

July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion

August 4 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 5 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home LoansAmphitheater

August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP

August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair

August 26 Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center

August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 2 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

November 5 St. Paul Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT