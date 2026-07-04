How To Watch Blake Shelton Perform at ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ Tonight, Featuring Post Malone and More

Looking for the best way to hear to good music on the 4th of July? Look no further than NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Hosted by Terry Crews, the live event, taking place on the 4th, will feature two hours of performances from several talented artists.

This year’s show marks 50 years of Macy’s fireworks shows, and plans to celebrate 250 years of American independence. Although the location from which fireworks are launched has alternated over the years, the first-ever Macy’s fireworks show took place in 1976 on the New York Harbor.

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This year’s display will be launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and from barges on the Lower East and Hudson Rivers.

Performers slated for Saturday’s show include Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rhexa, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton. The show will also feature a performance by The Voice Season 29 winner, Alexia Jayy, during the fireworks display.

Those watching can expect to see a massive presentation of 85,000-shell fireworks, spanning nearly half an hour during Jayy’s performance.

How To Watch ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’

In a press release on June 17, NBC shared what audiences can expect from the music for the night: “Inspired by the enduring spirit of America, the soundtrack reimagines the iconic sounds of more than 50 years of beloved summer classics. Serving as the emotional heartbeat of the pyrotechnic display, the score, designed in perfect harmony with stage lighting and lasers, will set the tone for a powerful and unforgettable celebration.”

Former NFL player and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews will take on the role of host for the evening, a role he discussed on the Today show. This marks Crew’s first time hosting the celebration.

“I am just everything big.” He shared, “I love a big party. I love big fun. And this is made for me. You know what I mean? Again, it’s about America. This is — first of all, I look at a place like this. There is no other country in the world where I could be doing what I’m doing at this level. That’s a fact. So I love what this is and I can’t wait.”

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular show will be available to watch at 8/7 Central Time on NBC and Peacock.

Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards