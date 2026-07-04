How To Watch Reba and Tim McGraw Perform at ‘Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash’, Featuring Little Big Town, Clint Black, & More

In need of some good country music and 4th of July plans? If you’re a Disney fan, you’re in luck. On Saturday, July 4th, Disney is bringing the magic to Nashville, Tennessee, for their Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.

Set in downtown Nashville, the 3-hour live event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature a killer lineup of performers for America’s 250th birthday celebration.

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Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Nick Jonas, Boyz II Men, Lauren Diagle, NE-YO, The All-American Rejects, and Sublime will all take the stage. Other country acts like Emily Ann Roberts, Brothers Osborne, Elizabeth Nichols, Clint Black, and Little Big Town will also perform. Comedian John Crist also appears on the bill.

“So let me tell ya, we are throwing a huge party. Nashville always parties, but this is gonna be unprecedented,” Ryan Seacrest shared of the night with ABC News. “…We’re expecting about 500,000 people [On Broadway] to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, so we are very excited about that…”

The special will air on Saturday, July 4 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, the ESPN App, Freeform, FX and National Geographic. The special will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Time McGraw Talks New Song “Song for America”

Tim McGraw, who is expected to perform in Nashville, dropped a brand new song at the end of May. Titled “Song For America”, the new track paints a picture of what America means to so many people. It even references The Beach Boys, diners, Wrangler jeans, and “six-pack dreams”.

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“‘Song For America’, I mean, it’s the perfect song for America’s 250th birthday,” McGraw explained of the track on Instagram. “What I loved about it is, it’s just full of nostalgia and it’s full of, just sort of this, Rockwellian painting, of America. And I didn’t want anything to be political, or be objective or you know, anything that causes any controversy in the song, because this is a time to celebrate all of us…”

Fans can hear McGraw perform the new song live by tuning into watch the Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.

Photo by: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images