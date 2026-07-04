3 Country Hits That Were Written by One Artist and Recorded by Another

We all know that plenty of country music artists are talented songwriters who often pen their own songs. But sometimes artists are also such gifted songwriters that they write songs for other artists, including these three hit singles.

“Truck Yeah” by Tim McGraw

Play video

In 2012, Tim McGraw released “Truck Yeah”. The song, on his Two Lanes Of Freedom album, was actually written by a few artists. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, who together make up LOCASH, wrote “Truck Yeah” with fellow artist Chris Janson, plus songwriter Danny Myrick.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Truck Yeah” is an uptempo tune that says, “Let me hear you say, truck yeah / Wanna get it jacked up, yeah / Let’s crank it on up, yeah / With a little bit of luck I can find me a girl with a truck yeah / We can love it on up yeah / ‘Til the sun comes up yeah / And if you think this life I love is a little too country / Truck yeah.”

Surprisingly, of all the songs Janson has written, he says “Truck Yeah” remains a favorite.

“What I wanted to write, what I envisioned we’d write that day, and that’s what came out,” he says. “I hope it takes people back to the beginnings of McGraw, between ‘Indian Outlaw’ and ‘Real Good Man’.”

“Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert

Play video

“Mama’s Broken Heart” is a multi-platinum hit for Miranda Lambert. The song is on her sophomore Four The Record project. Kacey Musgraves wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart” with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

A humorous tune, “Mama’s Broken Heart” says, “I cut my bangs with some rusty kitchen scissors / I screamed his name ’til the neighbors called the cops / I numbed the pain at the expense of my liver / Don’t know what I did next, all I know I couldn’t stop … Go and fix your make up, girl, it’s just a break up / Run and hide your crazy and start actin’ like a lady / ‘Cause I raised you better, gotta keep it together / Even when you fall apart / But this ain’t my mama’s broken heart.”

“Mama’s Broken Heart” came out in 2013, the same year Musgraves’ freshman Same Trailer Different Park album was released. Musgraves later said she almost kept the song for herself.

“Your Man” by Josh Turner

Play video

Josh Turner writes a lot of his own songs, including “Long Black Train” and “Me And God”, among others. But “Your Man”, Turner’s first No.1 single, was written by Chris Stapleton, along with Chris DuBois and Jace Everett.

Out in 2005, “Your Man” says, “Baby lock the door and turn the lights down low / And put some music on that’s soft and slow / Baby we ain’t got no place to go / I hope you understand / I’ve been thinking ’bout this all day long / Never felt a feeling quite this strong / I can’t believe how much it turns me on / Just to be your man.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images