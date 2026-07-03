“I Still Remember the Last Time I Saw Him”: Tanya Tucker Shares the Final Memory of Kris Kristofferson She’ll Always Treasure

The voice behind classics like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “For the Good Times,” Kris Kristofferson’s talent took him far beyond Nashville. He also appeared in films like Cisco Pike, A Star Is Born, Heaven’s Gate, and Payback. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the country icon sadly passed away in September 2024. While nearly two years have passed, Kristofferson left fans with one last gift thanks to Tanya Tucker and “On My Way to Heaven.”

Not knowing it would mark the last time they would meet, in 2019, Tucker anxiously waited for Kristofferson to show up to record “On My Way to Heaven.” Excited to work together, the singer even admitted she covered his song “Moment of Forever” as a gift. With Kristofferson and his wife having to fly from their home in Hawaii to be part of the project, Tucker added, “It was my gift to him for just doing all that he and his wife were doing — flying 10 hours to come to be in that video.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Putting the final touches on the song and music video, Tucker will always remember the look in Kristofferson’s eyes. “I still remember the last time I saw him. I have it on video. You can hear [Kristofferson’s wife] Lisa saying, ‘Now that’s the eyes he’s been looking for and hadn’t seen in a while.’ He just had a different look when he looked at you. It was just pure emotion and love.”

[RELATED: 4 Tanya Tucker Songs That Every Country Music Fan Needs To Know]

Tanya Tucker Thankful For A World With Kris Kristofferson

Getting to add his signature to one last chapter in country music, Tucker could do nothing but be grateful that she lived in a world with Kristofferson. “I remember him walking away, and he had those old black jeans on and a black t-shirt and those old boots on that he always wore. Without him, it’d be a terrible life — not to have him and his music in it. But I got to have him in it.”

As for what the future holds for Tucker, she explained how getting older has presented her with a different perspective. Significantly slowing down since her early career, the hitmaker hoped to still make music. But when it came to perform, she suggested, “I feel like I’m cheating them somehow. And they’re not getting to see the best of me — and that hurts. And if I can’t do it like I should do it, then I need to do something else.”

What does that “something else” look like? Well, Tucker didn’t have an answer, but she promised, “I’ve got a lot of other talents that we need to investigate and see what we can do.”

(Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)