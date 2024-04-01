Kris Kristofferson Recorded “Anthem ’84” with The Borderlords Before Bringing it to The Highwaymen

When Kris Kristofferson released Repossessed in 1986, it was his first solo release since To The Bone in 1981 and his 1985 debut with The Highwaymen. Kristofferson even brought in Highwaymen producer Chips Moman—who also produced on Willie Nelson’s 1982 hit Always on My Mind and Elvis Presley‘s From Elvis in Memphis, along with writing for Aretha Franklin, Waylon Jennings, and others—to help revive his music career slump towards the end of the 1970s.



At the time, Kristofferson was also at several crossroads with his film career taking off since the early ’80s. He was also centered more on political activism, which is also peppered into Repossessed, including his criticisms of then-adminsitration under President Ronald Regan and its policies around El Salvaador and the Contra rebels in Nicaragua, along with more sentimental touches, like ‘The Heart,” a tribute to Kristofferon’s father—My daddy was a charmer, boys, he had a lot of style / He was shining best at everything he did / They said that he could lighten up a room with just a smile / And I was proud as hell to be his kid—and “Love Is The Way,” which was later covered by fellow Highwaymen Jennings and Johnny Cash.



For the album, Kristofferson also brought in his backing band the Borderlords, consisting of guitarists Stephen Bruton and Billy Swan, bassist Tommy McClure, Glen Clarkon on guitar and keyboards, drummer Sammy Creason, and keyboardists Donnie Fritts, and Danny Timms.

1984

On Repossessed, Kristofferson’s is contemplating the state of America in 1984. a former Army captain, Kristofferson acknowledges the need to fight for freedom but questions the government sending troops out for self-interest—If you’re looking for a fighter who’ll defend you / And love you for your Freedom, I’m your man … But vision slowly faded like the wonder from your eyes /And you traded your compassion for your pride.

If you’re looking for a fighter who’ll defend you

And love you for your Freedom. I’m your man

And I ain’t gonna leave you for the crazy things you’re doing

But don’t ask me to lend a helping hand



You were such a pretty dream as I remember

You were young and strong and God was on your side

But vision slowly faded like the wonder from your eyes

And you traded your compassion for your pride



But I still believe in all that we believed in

And I pray to God that you will in the end

And you’ll see the golden chances that you’re wasting

And be the loving beauty that you can

The Highwaymen, 1990

“Anthem ’84” was never released as a single by Kristofferson, but it was revisited again four years after its initial release on the Highwaymen’s second album in 1990 with a more electric, keyboard-driven version.



Along with Kristofferson’s anthem, the group also covered his 1978 song “Living Legend” on the Highwaymen 2.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images