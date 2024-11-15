Linkin Park Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘From Zero,’ Fans Weigh In on Band’s New Era

Linkin Park dropped their highly anticipated new album From Zero today, November 15, and fans are weighing in on social media. Many people shared love for the new offering, with one writing that it is simply “album of the year.”

“Been listening to the album and liked it and then I got to ‘Casualty’ and instantly fell in love. I was not familiar with Emily before this but damn I’m familiar now!” one fan wrote, noting new co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong’s influence. “Casualty” is one of the stand-out tracks on the album, where Armstrong lets loose the power of her gritty scream.

Another fan commented, “When your favorite band releases a 10/10 banger of an album,” while yet another wrote, “It’s f—ing amazing. Was worried they would just kinda copy and paste songs but nah it’s a proper new direction and Emily fits in so well.”

Armstrong easily matches Linkin Park’s signature style while taking it in a new direction, as noted by the previous fan. I wouldn’t say it’s superior to old Linkin Park, it’s simply different. The band is still on the same trajectory from a decade ago but has merely made a sharp right turn into new yet familiar territory. I would compare it to dreaming about a place you’ve been to before—the environment looks relatively the same, but there are notable differences, like the ground being where the sky is. That dream state difference in Linkin Park is, of course, Emily Armstrong’s influence.

Linkin Park Drops New Album From Zero with Emily Armstrong Unleashing Her Emotionally Powerful Vocals

From Zero is notably feminine, radiating with a raw power that sometimes only a woman possesses. Armstrong excels there, her vocals containing a gritty edge on songs like “IGYEIH” and “Stained.” She clearly lets herself feel the emotions she brings, which is a sign of a talented artist. Ultimately, there’s no mistaking that she has skill. However, there’s also something slightly manufactured about the angst in this new album, which is where my opinion of From Zero differs from other fans.

The thing about old Linkin Park is that they possessed a deeply inherent and authentic rage that came through Chester Bennington’s vocals. He was the glue that kept everything together. While Linkin Park’s musicality was always crisp and tight, there’s a new tension in From Zero, like they’ve wound themselves too tight and are searching for a release.

There are definitely standout tracks on this album. “Heavy Is The Crown” almost makes me feel like I’m listening to old Linkin Park again, while “Overflow” is assisted by Armstrong’s light, airy vocals, a turn from her animalistic scream that, honestly, raised the hair on my arms the first time I listened. She goes a little gritty on “Stained,” adding texture to Linkin Park’s usual clean-cut instrumentation.

Overall, the fans seem to be overwhelmingly positive about From Zero, and, really, it deserves the love it receives. On Reddit, many expressed feeling nostalgic and emotional. “Literally no one in my life understands how much this means to me, not a single soul,” one Reddit user wrote. “My all-time favorite band are FINALLY back after seven long years of uncertainty, doubt and healing. This album didn’t disappoint and I’m so glad they’re back doing what they’re doing. Chester would be proud.”

Featured Image by Jim Dyson/Getty Images