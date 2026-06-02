Peter Frampton to Discuss His Turbulent Career in New Documentary

Peter Frampton is set to open up like never before. The famed singer is the focus of a new documentary, Frampton, which was directed by his longtime bandleader, Rob Author.

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Set to premiere June 4 at the Tribeca Festival, Frampton will take viewers inside the rock star’s turbulent career, per Rolling Stone, who premiered the trailer for the film.

Frampton found the height of success in 1976 with Frampton Comes Alive!

“He was the guy going on the rocket where no other rocket had gone,” Cameron Crowe says in the trailer. “This is the peak of rock, right here.”

That was followed by a downfall, where Frampton wound up playing in David Bowie’s backing band.

Frampton managed a resurgence in the ’90s, though, and has continued playing and releasing new music in the decades since. He most recently released a new LP, Carry the Light, on May 15.

What to Know About the Peter Frampton Documentary

The documentary will cover all that and more.

According to its official description, Frampton will also delve into the musician’s battle with Inclusion Body Myositis. The degenerative muscle condition has threatened Frampton’s ability to play guitar.

With that in mind, the film will show the “soulful poignancy of an artist confronting both the passage of time and his own physical limits, determined to make every performance count.”

Using rare archival footage and featuring electrifying concert moments, Frampton “explores the spirit of a musician who defined an era, lost everything, and fought his way back—only to discover that his greatest encore might not be on stage, but in the time he’s reclaiming with the people he loves most.”

The movie is further described as “a stirring celebration of artistry, endurance, and the enduring power of music to outlast even the hands that play it.”

Additionally, the film will feature candid interviews with Tom Morello, Kate Hudson, Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow, Bill Wyman, and Tommy Shaw.

Alice Cooper, Herb Alpert, Roger Daltrey, Chris Lord-Alge, Mary Lindes, and Nancy Wilson were also interviewed for the project. Julian Frampton, Mia Frampton, Jade Frampton, Rob Arthur, and Frampton himself likewise lent their thoughts to the doc.

Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images