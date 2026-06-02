3 Country Songs From the 1970s Where Another Voice Stole the Spotlight

Sometimes duets aren’t equal ventures. Most of the time, someone inevitably steals the spotlight. That was the case for the three 1970s country songs below. Though these tracks feature two legendary artists, one definitely pulls rank over the other. These country duets have one voice that ultimately steals the spotlight.

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[RELATED: 3 Country Albums From the 1970s That Quietly Changed Music Forever]

“Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” — Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

You can’t really ignore “Loretta Lynn.” Whether it’s her own song or she’s sharing the billing with someone else, Lynn pulls focus. That’s what happened on “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” Of course, Conway Twitty is impressive in his own right, but he immediately falls into the background once Lynn’s powerhouse vocals come into the picture.

“Hey, Louisiana woman, Mississippi man / We’ll get together every time we can,” the pair sings in this 1970s country classic. This song wouldn’t be what it is without both of these legendary artists, but it’s Lynn that takes the cake.

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” — Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

Waylon Jennings is a powerhouse for sure, but Willie Nelson’s voice just cuts through all the noise in “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”. Nelson has such a singular cadence and tone that it has wound up in our collective unconscious. Even if you’re not a country fan, hearing Nelson on this iconic 1970s duet will drum up all kinds of nostalgia.

Jennings holds his own on this track about a wayfaring man, but Nelson took the top prize. Jennings has plenty of offerings where he obscures every other voice, but “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” is finely tuned to Nelson’s artistry.

“Golden Ring” — George Jones and Tammy Wynette

George Jones and Tammy Wynette had many duets. At times, Jones would take on the starring role, and at other times Wynette would be favored. The latter is the truth when it comes to “Golden Ring”. Wynette unarguably steals the spotlight in this country classic, touching the heart of every listener with her tender vocals.

“In a pawn shop in Chicago on a sunny summer day / A couple gazes at the wedding rings there on display,” Lynn sings in the opening of this song. Immediately, the listener is drawn into the story, waiting with bated breath to hear what Lynn will say next.

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