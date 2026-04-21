Krislyn Arthurs Shows Her Country Credentials With “Honky Tonk PhD” from Her Forthcoming Debut Album (Exclusive Premiere)

Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter Krislyn Arthurs has already made waves on social media. Now, she’s set to give her followers and the rest of the world a closer look at who she is with her debut album, Honky Tonk PhD. The LP drops April 24. Today, American Songwriter is proud to premiere the toe-tapping title track.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ahead of today’s premiere, Arthurs sat down with American Songwriter for a brief chat about “Honky Tonk PhD,” her new album, and the artists that inspire her.

Krislyn Arthurs Shares Her Country Credentials

Krislyn Arthurs is one of those artists who isn’t trying to create a public-facing persona. Instead, she prefers to be open and honest in her work. Sometimes, that means being vulnerable about deep, personal topics. Other times, that means giving fans a look at how she winds down after a long week. In “Honky Tonk PhD,” she does the ladder.

“It drew inspiration from my upbringing,” Arthurs says of the title track from her debut LP. “No one in my immediate family has a college degree. We come from a long line of blue-collar folks and are balanced between the low and middle class. One thing is for certain, we know how to honky tonk, cut loose, and have a great time after a long work week,” she explains.

While Arthurs isn’t trying to be anyone else, she does look to a handful of stellar songwriters and artists for inspiration. “I am a huge Kacey Musgraves fan. The wit and intelligence. Same Trailer Different Park and Pageant Material are some of my favorites of her work,” she reveals. “Ashley McBryde and Loretta Lynn also fell in that category of witty, colorful lyrics I strive to bring to my own music.”

Arthurs on Honky Tonk PhD

When asked about her favorite song on the album, Arthurs chose the title track and “Psycho,” a killer tune that everyone will have to wait until the end of the week to hear. “Those are by far the two I am the most proud of. Although I am proud of all 10, those two, I feel, are some of my best lyrically composed work,” she says.

“I am ready for this record to be out in the world to share with everyone a deeper look at who I am,” she says when asked how she’s feeling just days from release day. “I hope this record connects with people on a deeper level,” she adds.

Featured Image via RPR Media