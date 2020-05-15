Liza Anne, generally well regarded for her indie rock vibes, made a hard turn on “Bad Vacation” and went all-in on an alt-rock power-pop. An effort that sticks the landing in an impressive fashion.

Today she released an the video for the single, which can be seen below.



Liza Anne spoke with American Songwriter about the timing of everything not exactly being ideal.

“Having something creative to do in the midst of all of this madness felt really good,” she said. “To be totally candid, filming this video fell right in the middle of one of my worst weeks with mental health – there’s something about making a movement to be closer to yourself even in the midst of feeling so far away from yourself that feels really empowering.

“I woke up that day thinking “oh my god, how am I going to do this?” and realized sometimes the best growth I’ve felt emotionally is doing something radical for myself even when I feel crushed under depression. Making this video felt healing in a way that I couldn’t have planned for.”

The video was directed by Sophia Lauer, and put the focus on Liza exercising liberation in a park. Discussing the video which was adapted to feature Liza solo, after the pandemic hit, she said, “Originally, we were going to have a huge dance number with lots of my friends – piled into some cool location in monochrome sweatsuits, moving in tandem.”

“Bad Vacation” is the latest in a series of singles that Liza has released in 2020. “Desire,”and “Devotion” (produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen [Beck]) and “Bad Vacation” have earned comparisons to artists from Talking Heads to Blondie. Liza has also made her national television debut on CONAN and sold out runs with Kacey Musgraves, Ray LaMontagne, and more.



Liza’s breakthrough 2018 album Fine But Dying spoke candidly about her struggles with depression and anxiety and her recent singles continue to expand on her ability for acute mental health insight. Whether tackling toxic relationships or commenting on destructive habits, Liza is currently at her most lyrically accomplished and personally self aware.





