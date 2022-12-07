Lizzo Awarded People’s Champion Award, Shared the Spotlight with Activists

The People’s Choice Awards saw a night of celebration, honoring the fan-picked highlights of this year’s entertainment across film, television, and music. Pop sensation Lizzo was awarded the night’s most humbling honor, the People’s Champion Award, and lived up to the accolade during her acceptance speech at the Dec. 6 ceremony.

“I’mma be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” the “About Damn Time” star told the crowd after being introduced by her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

She continued, “I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.

“And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight, I am sharing this honor,” Lizzo said as the stage opened up to activists from all walks of life. “Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.”

Female rights activists, transgender advocates, indigenous peoples justice-seekers, and more champions were welcomed into the spotlight as the singer named each person and highlighted the work they do in their communities and around the world.

“Give them their flowers,” Lizzo said in closing. “Power will always be to the people!”

Lizzo was not only recognized that night for her “commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” she also took home Song of the Year for “About Damn Time;” and she was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Competition Show of 2022.

Watch her full acceptance speech and meet the 17 change-makers who joined her onstage, below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp