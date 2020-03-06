Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real premiere “Couldn’t Break Your Heart” from the upcoming Naked Garden today on American Songwriter. The band—bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo, percussionist Tato Melgar, multi-instrumentalist Logan Metz and guitarist/vocalist Lukas Nelson — transcends genre with their third release with Fantasy Records.

Frontman, Lukas Nelson, son of outlaw legend, Willie Nelson, got his start on the road with his father. Rising through the ranks on his own musical merit, he landed a spot on stage with Neil Young. As a bandleader and lead guitar, Nelson narrowed in on his individualistic talent. His craft of songwriting was first handed down as an heirloom. His latest record reveals a radical interpretation of traditional storytelling.

“I wrote ‘Couldn’t Break Your Heart’ about a really great friend of mine,” Nelson shared. It’s a hard song to think about actually because without revealing too much. It’s a true story and was borne out of a real feeling. Even though we’ve parted, I think, because we still care and send love, our hearts were only torn from parting, not broken completely, perhaps our hearts are even stronger now.”

“Couldn’t Break Your Heart” is the first track off Naked Garden. Country-tinged, Nelson’s soulful voice resonates with the agony. The drumkit supports the storyline. With each verse introducing a fresh layer of instrumentation, Nelson progressively becomes more firm footed in the difficult decision at which he has finally arrived.

Recorded at Shangri-La Studio in Malibu, the new album is Turn Off The News (Build A Garden)’s compadre. “It’s a blank canvas,” Nelson explained of the workspace. “Sort of like a sanctuary. It’s a good place to allow your creative energy to flow.”

In a six-day session, the band recorded twenty songs. Of those tracks, twelve went to 2019’s Turn Off The News (Build A Garden). Intrinsicly tied to the sounds that came from that profound experience; the band did not want any of these songs to go unsung.

Naked Garden is the other half of that material. “This shows what the spirit of what those sessions at Shangri-La were,” revealed Lukas. “I love how raw it is, how true to us it is, and how real it is.” Drummer, Anthony LoGerfo explained, “You can hear the life in the music. I just came from listening to one of the songs in the control room, and you feel it breathing.”

The drummer shared this was his favorite record the band has made so far. “We never forced anything,” LoGerfo remarked. Neil Young’s dedication to the group reveals itself in the influence of this set of work. LoGerfo attributed much of their sonic growth to what Young has taught them over the last few years. “We’ve learned a lot from Neil about channeling that spirit.”

In a behind-the-scenes trailer, Nelson explained the implications of having such a killer band name. “Promise of the real is a social experiment,” said Nelson. “When you name your band Promise of the Real, you have to say, okay, are we living up to that standard?”

This follow-up album is more than a compilation of previously unused tracks. Naked Garden is a synergistic record. The debut of ten intoxicating tracks and the dynamic revamp of five previously released songs completes this proverbial “other half.”

Listen exclusively to “Couldn’t Break Your Heart” by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real Watch the trailer to see how both Turn Off The News (Build A Garden) and Naked Garden came together behind the scenes.

Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real will hit the road later this month for The Naked Garden Tour 2020. Earlier this week the band announced new summer tour dates in Europe, the UK, and Ireland including festival performances in Scandinavia and a show at London’s O2 Forum. Click here for ticket information and scan below for venues and dates.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Naked Garden U.S. Tour 2020 Itinerary



