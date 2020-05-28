“I was a sober, heteronormative married monogamous woman working on my husband’s movies,” Maria McKee begins, fileting the life she’s been in the process of shedding for the last few years. “I was basically a Beverly Hills housewife in a platonic partnership with my best friend, but the way I was living wasn’t sustainable. “As […]
Maria McKee Has a “Spasm of Passion” With ‘La Vita Nuova’
-
Popular Posts
The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber
Paul Zollo - 4
John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...