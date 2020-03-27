There is a time and place for dressed up music videos, backed by flashy, electrifying music, but singer songwriter Max Frost’s acoustic lullaby “Back In The Summer” is not one of those times. It comes down to what is best suited for the song and Frost agreed that a candid style video was the best way to serve “Back In The Summer”.

The video for “Back In The Summer” features an acoustic rendition of the pop song, an avenue Frost chose that would showcase the new spin on the vocals. The candid shots from the video are organic and highlight a day at Australia’s loved Bondi Beach, a place that is now near and dear to Frost, complete with shopping, margaritas, new friends, surfing and skateboarding.

“I happened to be fortunate enough to go on tour with Bastille in Australia last month,” Frost told American Songwriter. “Even though I wrote this song during the winter in the US, when I got to Sydney, it was obviously summer and it almost felt as if the song had transported me there. I walked around Bondi Beach all day just basking in the sun and wishing I could take a little piece of it with me back home. This acoustic version brings out a bit of the sadder side of the song with some different changes and a whole new vocal approach. Luckily, this little film clip balances it out and suits the song beautifully!”

Frost carries an exceptional ability to illustrate the song through his lyrics. Like a beach caricature artist, Frost manifests the song, revealed in the image infused verses: ‘You know I got regrets but I burn em’ down like cigarettes. We were watching reruns, listening to Coldplay. Even though we’re driving slow we always miss the exit’.

And as far as the music is concerned, there couldn’t be a tune more fitting for the somber and nostalgic chorus: ‘Back in the summer when we were lovers, and we had real big dreams in our heads, we were together, call it forever, even though all good times have an end, wish that I could go back again’.

Frost’s songwriting talents have earned him spots on tours alongside alt-rock groups Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Bastille and solo artist Rob Thomas. His debut album Gold Rush propelled his career, with the release of hit single “Good Morning” which has been slotted in Pepsi’s ad-campaign for its sparkling water line as well as on ESPN’s College Gameday, American Idol and gained Frost appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly And Ryan.



