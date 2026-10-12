Meet Pug Johnson: American Songwriter Road Ready Talent Finalist

Pug Johnson is gearing up for a big month.

The singer was recently selected as one of the three finalists in American Songwriter’s 2026 Road Ready Talent Contest, which is designed to spotlight unsigned performers who are already built for live performance, going beyond songwriting alone.

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The Texas-born singer stood out to the Road Ready judges thanks to his traditional country songs rooted in lived experience, heartbreak, and humor.

On Oct. 20, Johnson and the other two Road Ready finalists will perform at the contest’s finale at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the show are available now.

Ahead of the big performance, fans can cast their vote for their favorite artist. Online voting will remain open until Oct. 20.

In the end, one artist will win the Grand Prize package, which includes $20,000 in cash and additional prizes.

Read the Q&A below to learn more about Pug Johnson.

Pug Johnson Road Ready Q&A

Why did you enter the contest?

I didn’t actually know that we were signed up for it until I got an email one morning that we were in the semifinals. And I was like, “Mindy, did you sign me up for a competition?” And she said, “Yes, I did.” I said, “Well, I think we’re doing all right.” That’s how I wound up in the Road Ready competition, because of my wife, who is also my manager. She has free rein to make decisions, make some calls, and so now we got to come to Nashville.

What’s your plan going into the competition?

Definitely have fun. You do your best when you’re having fun. I’m going to try to just give these folks a shorter version of what I do down here in Texas in these ballrooms.

I keep a list of set lists that my guys are all pretty well versed on. Downside is I’m only bringing two of my usual band with me. I’ll have my guitarist and my drummer. For bass and pedal steel I’m getting some guys that actually live in town. Typically with the live shows, I don’t even get to have the pedal steel for a lot of them. It’s always a treat when you get to add that other texture in there.

How have you found the voting process thus far?

I have more support than I really knew that I had. It’s really nice to see. This is a thing that I would be doing whether I was getting the support or not, but when you see all of it coming your way, it makes it a little easier.

If you win the contest, how would you spend the prize money?

That $20,000 is going towards a tour van, because right now we’re touring around in our Ford Expedition. A tour van for the guys would be so much more comfortable, have more room.

Pug Johnson Musical Journey Q&A

Tell us about your musical background.

I was already a big classic country fan. When I was about twelve or so, I found Waylon [Jennings], and I became a huge Waylon fan. My uncle found out about it, and he asked me if I had ever heard of Billy Joe Shaver. I went to stay with them for about a week, and it was in that week that he told me the story of Billy Joe and played all his music for me. By the time I went back home, I knew I wanted to be a songwriter. I’ve been doing it ever since, and playing in bars since I was 15. I’m 36 now, so right at 21 years.

How did your Beaumont, Texas, upbringing influence your musical sound?

In a big way. Beaumont has a unique thing because it’s Texas, but you got a lot of Cajun folks over there, and so we get a lot of Louisiana influence there. That blend that goes on our music is a little more rhythmic than maybe the rest of Texas. There’s a little extra flavor to it, and it’s all that Cajun flair.

Why did you want to become a musician?

I definitely felt pulled to it. The very first thing I ever wanted to be was a country singer. When I saw the “Chattahoochee” video with Alan Jackson water skiing, I was like, “I want to be him.” And then the whole thing with Billy Joe, eventually I wanted to be a songwriter, and that was it.

The only reason I picked the guitar up and actually started trying to learn was I wanted to be able to put some music to the songs that I was already writing, which was just poetry with verses and a chorus. And then over time, I just kind of fell in love with the playing. You start a band and start doing band stuff. It’s fun. Just do the thing, it just comes naturally.

Now I’m 36 and I’m not qualified to do anything else. I’m kind of stuck at this point.

How has your family influenced your musical path?

My folks and my aunts and my uncles, they were all very supportive in more ways than one. They’ve been at a lot of shows over the years. I wore out one of my dad’s old trucks driving my first band up and down the road. My mom used to have to drive us, because we were so young that we had to have a chaperone to play the gig. My folks have put in more work than most people’s folks that are doing this have ever put in. I can promise that. Their support is definitely part of the reason I’m still doing this.

Pug Johnson Advice Q&A

What’s something you’ve learned along your musical journey?

Everybody tells you to find your voice, whether it’s in your writing, or your actual voice, or your playing. I think it’s easy to get locked down in that, trying to find that thing. I don’t think you really have to try that hard to find it. Just relax and let it come out, and now what’s coming out, that’s your voice. When you are at ease, when nobody’s around and you’re letting it all out, how does it come out? That’s your voice. Figure out what it can do and how to use it.

What piece of advice do you have for aspiring artists?

Take the chances and learn from them. Don’t be afraid of the failure, because the failure is going to help you in the long run. Go fail. I wish I had been out failing more as a younger man.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Photo by Ingrid Fortenberry

