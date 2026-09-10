American Songwriter 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest Top 3 Announced

American Songwriter is excited to announce the Top 3 Finalists who will take the stage at the 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest finale on October 20, 2026, at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee.

These three artists will perform live for the chance to win the Grand Prize package, featuring $20,000 in cash plus additional prizes.

Videos by American Songwriter

Want to see the Top 3 perform live and find out who takes home the Grand Prize? Join us at 3rd & Lindsley on October 20. Tickets are available now at the link below.

Congratulations to our Top 3 Finalists, and a sincere thank you to every artist who submitted this year!

Please Note: The Top 3 are sorted alphabetically.

The Como Brothers

At 15 years old, Andrew & Matt began performing alongside their father and Uncle Lawrence in a Beatles tribute band. That early immersion in the Fab Four’s catalog inspired them to become songwriters known as The Como Brothers. Their brand new album, Whisper In The Wind, is out on September 28th.

Photo Credit: Tatiana Como

Pug Johnson

Raised on the bars and backroads of Beaumont, Texas, Pug Johnson writes traditional country songs rooted in lived experience, heartbreak, and humor. His third album arrives October 23.

Photo Credit: Ingrid Fortenberry

Tabitha Meeks

The Queen of Retro Pop has arrived. Her infectious throwback high energy show is full of positive lyrics and fun piano solos, and her music has been heard in over 40 TV and Film Placements (Netflix, CBS, etc.) as well as her song “Ready for Christmas” being heard over 3 billion times on social media posts. Her debut album released February 20th, 2026 and is currently touring.

Photo Credit: Nate Stultz

Vote Now For Your Favorite Road Ready Artist

The Top 3 are set, and now it’s time to make your voice heard. Voting is officially open for the 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest, giving fans the chance to help decide who will take home this year’s Grand Prize.

Voting closes Tuesday, October 20 at 12PM CT, the day of the finale. Fans can cast one vote per day per email address, so come back daily to keep your pick in front. Each vote is confirmed by a code sent to your inbox. All votes are subject to review to ensure a fair and accurate voting process, and any votes submitted using fake email addresses or other attempts to manipulate the results will be removed.

Fan votes account for 40 percent of the final result. Votes cast on-premise at the finale account for another 40 percent, and American Songwriter staff votes account for the remaining 20 percent.

Cast your vote for your favorite Top 3 artist and help decide who will be named the winner of the 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest on October 20 at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville.