After almost a full year of social distancing, wearing masks and enduring the hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Lanza’s new single is delivering a much-needed sentiment: open up your mind.

Dropping on February 12, “Open Up” is an uplifting EDM-pop number which speaks to the core of who Lanza is, both as an artist and as a person. “I wrote this song because I feel like I have so much to learn about the world and I always try to keep an open mind so I can learn as much as possible,” the producer and multi-instrumentalist told American Songwriter. “Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve always had a strong desire to learn, whether it be about other cultures, technology or a personal experience from another person. None of us have enough time in our lives to discover all the beauty this world has to offer, so it’s important to cherish every learning opportunity we get. It makes us appreciate things more.”

The simple, inspiring message of “Open Up” shines strong and bright. On the verses, Lanza’s clever pop arrangement locks into an infectious groove as his crisp, glossy vocals glide overhead. On the choruses, the soaring melody of the hook effortlessly refrains as layers of chords shift around underneath. All in all, the song’s elements come together to create a single, infectiously poppy sound.

“This is the first song of mine with a groovy baseline,” Lanza explained. “All my past releases have just had big sustained 808s for the bass. I’m trying to incorporate some funkiness into my music and I think it came together perfectly with this song. It’s fresh, but it’s still me and I know my fans are going to love it.”

That final thought is one that is prominent throughout Lanza’s work—he’s very aware of his audience and the moods he wants to inspire in them. Each of his songs are crafted in an effort to make the world a better place and “Open Up” is no exception.

“I want people to remember that the world is such an amazing place,” he said. “Regardless of what you might see on the news or read on social media, there are so many beautiful things to see and so many beautiful people to show them to you. You just need to keep an open mind to appreciate it. It’s a simple song with a simple message.”

Listen to “Open Up” by Michael Lanza below: