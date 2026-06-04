3 Musicians Who Have Claimed To See Aliens in Real Life, and Were Inspired by Them

Are we really alone? It’s a fair question that has been asked and answered a million different ways over the years. In 2026, we’ve been given more information about extraterrestrial life than ever before, and yet there are still plenty of questions to ask. Many musicians have been fascinated by aliens and space. Not only have they imbued it into their music, but they’ve made it part of their personalities and personas. The three rockers below all believed in extraterrestrials and made it a part of their artistry.

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[RELATED: 4 Otherworldly Songs About Space]

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix made his belief in aliens well known. “Galacticans from outer space…would come to our planet to help mankind,” Hendrix reportedly once told his friends. Of course, it’s easy to write this off as drug-fuelled nonsense, but the earnestness of his belief cannot be denied.

That belief then made its way into his music. Hendrix was said to be inspired by sci-fi works like Night of Light by Philip Jose Farmer while conceptualizing “Purple Haze.” Revisit the track above with the notion that Hendrix was inspired by space. It gives it an entirely different feeling.

John Lennon

Another firm believer in the idea that we are not alone was John Lennon. Apparently, in 1974, Lennon experienced a UFO sighting that completely shaped his worldview moving forward. Again, Lennon was a frequent drug taker, but even then, he was not alone in this belief.

He also took to singing about space and extraterrestrial activity. In “Out The Blue,” he sings, “Like a U.F.O., you came to me,” and in “Nobody Told Me,” he sings, “There’s UFOs over New York, and I ain’t too surprised.” His longtime questioning of aliens and out-of-this-world activity was a mainstay in his music.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley was another believer, having experienced a “vision” from an extraterrestrial at a young age. “His father told us he’d gone out to have a cigarette at 2 am during the delivery, and when he looked up into the skies above their little shack, he saw the strangest blue light. He knew right then and there that something special was happening,” Presley’s assistant Larry Geller once said.

According to Presley, the alien gave him a vision of his future in which he would be a performer wearing a white jumpsuit. Sound familiar? That eerily prescient view of the future has to sway some non-believers, at least a little bit.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)