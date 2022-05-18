Miley Cyrus Net Worth: From Hannah Montana to a Rebel Heart

From her early days as Hannah Montana to her stadium-filling Plastic Hearts Tour, Miley Cyrus has broken out of the children’s TV mold and fashioned herself into a pop-rock mainstay.

Still dominating the pop world, Cyrus’ latest album, Plastic Hearts, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Cyrus has amassed a $160 million net worth across her seven studio albums.

Property

Cyrus owns homes in both Tennessee and California. According to the outlet, Cyrus purchased her 30-acre Nashville ranch in 2017 for under $6 million and a home in Studio City, California for $4 million in 2011. After selling her Studio City place, Cyrus purchased an equestrian ranch in Hidden Hills, California in 2015 for $5 million and a Malibu home in 2016 for $2.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer later sold both the Hidden Hills Ranch in 2018 and Malibu home in 2020 before purchasing a 7,000 square-foot home in Hidden Hills, California for $5 million in 2020.

Always Find Your Way Back Home

Cyrus was in some ways destined for stardom. Being born to “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and country icon Billy Ray Cyrus certainly laid the groundwork for a future in pop music.

Raised on a family farm in Franklin, Tennesee, Destiny Hope Cyrus’ wide grin earned her the nickname “Smiley”—which eventually found its way to Miley. Though her father was initially reluctant to let Cyrus follow him into the limelight, at the age of nine she landed her first acting role in an episode of his TV series Doc. Later she was featured in Tim Burton’s fantasy film Big Fish in 2003.

Best of Both Worlds

Cyrus landed the titular role in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana in 2005. Across four seasons, Cyrus’ Miley Stewart navigates her double life as a normal middle school student and a burgeoning pop star. With the help of a blond wig, a skinny scarf or two, and countless rhinestones, Stewart hides her identity, giving her the “Best of Both Worlds.”

The show debuted the following year and became an immediate sensation. At just thirteen years old, her scripted fame became a reality as she scored record ratings for the family-friendly network.

To capitalize on the success, a full-length album was released under the Hannah Montana moniker, eventually selling more than three million copies. She later got her own name on the album cover releasing Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus in 2007. The double album was half Hannah material and half original songs from Cyrus.

She began to step out from underneath the Hannah Montana shadow in 2008 with her song “See You Again.” The slightly edgier tune saw Cyrus cross over into the pop charts. The following album, Breakout, fully solidified her as an up and comer in her own right.

Though her celebrity status had increased, Cyrus continued to play Hannah Montana across a feature-length movie and multiple soundtrack albums until the show’s final episode in 2011. While finishing up her Disney stint Cyrus furthered her own music, focusing on maturing her sound.

Her next EP, The Time of Our Lives, featured smash hit songs like “Party in the U.S.A” and “When I Look At You.”

Can’t Be Tamed

Oh, the fickle friend that is the Disney vehicle. Though the network surely did its job in skyrocketing her to fame, Cyrus was nearing adulthood and didn’t quite seem to fit the “America’s Sweetheart” role anymore.

With her next full-length album, Can’t Be Tamed, parents seem to watch on with disgust as the face of family-friendly programming was suddenly wearing leather and singing about getting crazy and needing her way 24-hours a day. It was truly her Britney “Slave 4 U” moment.

The controversy became so prevalent, that even Disney felt pressured to put a distance between its name and Cyrus’ new persona. Radio Disney was apparently informed by its parent company to begin “canceling” anything relating to their former ingénue.

She also continued to mature in her film roles, landing the starring role in Nicholas Sparks The Last Song (2010) and the coming of age film LOL (2012).

Bangerz

Cyrus took it one step further with her hip-hop-influenced album Bangerz. The LP saw Cyrus take even more liberties with adult-themed lyrics most notably in the single “We Can’t Stop.” the accompanying video saw the young singer amid a house party complete with red solo cups and twerk-filled hedonism.

She veered even further away from the mainstream in Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015). The collection of psychedelic tracks was recorded in large part with the rock outfit the Flaming Lips.

Younger Now

Cyrus seemed to take back a bit of innocence in 2017 with her much lighter and country-infused Younger Now. The lead single from the LP, “Malibu,” focused on her honeymoon period with then-fiance Liam Hemsworth. Her Bangerz style pixie cut was grown out and died blonde – harkening back to her days as Hannah Montana.

The album featured a duet with her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton titled “Rainbowland.” In the track, the pair dream of brighter days and a life free of judgment.

The album debuted at number five on the U.S. Billboard 200 with first-week figures of 45,000 units sold. The mix of ballads and rockabilly-Esque songs showcased Cyrus’ continued versatility.

Rebel Cry

Her latest studio album, Plastic Hearts saw Cyrus lean heavy into hard rock. Featured artists on the album, Joan Jett and Billy Idol, did more than just lend their vocals to a few tracks. Their early ’80s glam metal is laced with Cyrus’ edgy pop across the entirety of the album’s 12 tracks.

Plastic Hearts debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and received widespread critical acclaim. Three singles from the album “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner,” and “Angels Like You” were similarly lauded.

Most recently Cyrus has shared a live album of her recent world tour titled Attention: Miley Cyrus. The album brings Plastic Hearts roaring to life as well as some old fan favorites from her early Hannah days.

Miley Cyrus (Photo: RCA Records)