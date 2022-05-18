Pearl Jam Cancels Tour Dates as Bass Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

It’s been a wild ride for one of the biggest bands in the world.

When Pearl Jam released its latest LP, Gigaton, in 2020, things seemed as bright as ever for the legendary grunge group.

But ever since then it’s been a rocky ride—largely out of their own control.

That’s when COVID-19 hit the United States and forced the group to cancel a big arena and stadium tour they had planned.

Now, two years later, after getting back on the road, there have been more hiccups. Famed drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID, causing the group to enlist backup drummers—sometimes even fans from the audience.

With Cameron, who also recently criticized a Rolling Stone article he was quoted in, back, the band was set to resume more shows. But now Pearl Jam’s bassist, Jeff Ament, has tested positive for COVID-19 and the band’s Sacramento and Las Vegas shows have been nixed, with members flying back home to regroup.

The band shared the news on Twitter in a number of tweets.

“While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid. This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” the tweets read.

They continued, “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

(1/4)Dear PJ fans and ticket holders,



While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, pic.twitter.com/pmonPs99wq — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) May 18, 2022

We wish them all the best. Fans assuredly can’t wait until the next string of dates is announced.

Rock on, Pearl Jam!