Mimi Webb is at Peace Making a “Mistake” on Single Co-Written by Ryan Tedder

No lies in our universe / No love ‘cos you know it hurts / Hold tight now it’s all a blur opens Mimi Webb on “Mistake.” On Webb’s latest single—and the first since her 2023 debut Amelia—the UK singer and songwriter isn’t daunted by the consequences of satiating a wilder love—even if it’s a mistake.



“Where I am in my life right now, I’m very focused on myself and my career,” said Webb in a previous interview. “I’m living in the moment. I really wanted to write about it, and making mistakes is a part of being human.”



Webb added, “You need to be able to move forward and take responsibility [for your actions]. Don’t be afraid to make risky decisions. You’ll grow from it.”



Co-written by Webb, Ryan Tedder, Casey Smith, and Tyler Spry (and produced by Spry and Tedder), “Mistake” is the first release from the Canterbury, England native following her 2021 EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak and debut, an album Webb said allowed her to introduce the person, Amelia, to the world. Named after her given name, Amelia sketched the “two sides” of her she wanted to reveal through 12 tracks.

“There’s Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs, and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world,” said Webb. “It was important for me to capture this duality with songs written for both of those girls.”



Produced by Webb, along with Cirkut, The Nocturns, Andrew Wells, Connor McDonough, Risc Ryan Daly, and Stuart Price, Amelia went to No. 4 on the UK Albums chart, along with the hit single, “House of Fire,” which peaked at No. 6.



“When you listen to me, I hope you feel what I’m singing about,” said Webb in a statement. “Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to get my story across and share what I feel and who I am. In my music, you’re

going to get me.”

Webb is currently on tour with Benson Boone and is scheduled to play several festivals, including Governors Ball, Osheaga, and Lollapalooza, throughout the summer of 2024.

Photo: Nick Rasmussen / Courtesy of High Rise PR