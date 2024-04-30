Did Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell Make the Top 7? See Full ‘American Idol’ Results

American Idol viewers said good-bye to Kayko and Mia Matthews during Monday’s (April 28) episode. Tonight’s (Monday, April 29) episode saw the top 8 performing songs chosen for them in secret by none other than the American Idol judges. We’re just weeks away from learning the name of the next American Idol. Here’s who made the top 7.

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Made the Top 7 on ‘American Idol?’

Here’s who made the top 7 on season 22 of American Idol:

Jack Blocker

McKenna Faith Breinholt

Abi Carter

Julia Gagnon

Triston Harper

Will Moseley

Emmy Russell

Abi Carter snagged a platinum ticket during Hollywood Week with her dreamy performance of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Since then, the 21-year-old California native has proved week in and week out why she can win this whole thing. Her Monday (April 29) spin on Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” had Idol viewers picking their jaws up off the floor.

Julia, Emmy, and Triston have to follow Abi's performance — I mean GOOD LUCK Y'ALL #AmericanIdol — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) April 30, 2024

“Abi Carter just had the best performance ever on #AmericanIdol – in the history of the show,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “That was UNREAL… and I ain’t even an Idol person or anything like that…”

Another viewer raved, “Abi Carter with an absolute knockout tonight. The entire episode has been great but Abi is just in another league. Such a tough tough song to sing. She absolutely crushed that. I actually think that was better than the amazing original.”

For real. It's gonna be Abi and Jack at the end. — cpac1993 (@cpac1993) April 30, 2024

Abi Carter Claps Back At Emmy Russell Critics

Emmy Russell has made a name for herself singing mostly country tunes on Idol. It makes sense, seeing that her grandmother was the late country icon Loretta Lynn. However, the 25-year-old Tennessee native recently decided to step outside her comfort zone and tackle a pop-punk classic — Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.”

[RELATED: Watch Emmy Russell Stun ‘American Idol’ Fans With Slowed Down Version of Blink-182 Classic “All The Small Things” ]

Russell made the song completely her own, even incorporating a little yodeling. It was enough to secure her spot in the top 8. However, several viewers complained online that Russell should stay in her country lane. That’s when Russell’s competition, Abi Carter, decided to intervene.

“Emmy is the most kind, talented, and special woman I have ever had the pleasure and luck of meeting,” Carter said in an Instagram comment. “If you had the opportunity to meet her even for a second, you would understand EXACTLY why she is here and deserves to be here. Continue to be mad and complain while her songs are touching millions of people who relate and feel moved by her. That’s all.”

Featured image via Instagram