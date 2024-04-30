‘American Idol’ Fans Sound Off as Kaibrienne Richins Is Eliminated, Emmy Russell Advances To Top 7

Although fans watched as judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry met some interesting performers over the last few weeks, the competition is down to the Top 8. Besides looking to gain a spot in the finale, the singers hope to snag the prize that comes with being the next American Idol. When crowned the winner, the singer receives $125,000 and a recording contract. There is also a $125,000 bonus when their first album is complete. With a great deal on the line, fans flooded social media with reactions about who made it to the Top 7.

Videos by American Songwriter

While American Idol hosted a new round of performances, on Sunday, both Mia Matthews and Kayko ended their run on the show. And to make it worse for Matthews, the guest mentor for the evening was Shania Twain. Matthews ended up performing “No One Needs to Know” by Shania Twain. But less than 24 hours later, American Idol is sending the singers back to the chopping block as only seven contestants will move forward. Sadly, the night didn’t end well for Kaibrienne Richins, who decided to sing “Traitor.” Fans didn’t take the news too well as one fan wrote, “Kaibrienne is so much better. Come Onnnn.”

KABRIENNE IS SO MUCH BETTER COME ONNNN #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/XKtWG9fRhd — noelle is caffeinated 🤎 free palestine! 80 (@noellewes123) April 30, 2024

Looking at the singers who will continue forward, they include Will Moseley, Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Julia Ganon, Triston Harper, Emmy Russell, and McKenna Faith Brienholt. Thrilled about the Top 7, comments included, “WOW! That was beautiful from Emmy!” Another fan pointed out, “Damn Katie kept a girl she said could be her bestie and sent home a girl that said her and her sisters idolized her…….Not no More..”

Damn Katie kept a girl she said could be her bestie and sent home a girl that said her and her sisters idolized her…….Not no More.. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/4sE4beKmwD — Open Neon (@TheOpenNeon) April 30, 2024

Adding her voice to the conversation, Jennifer Hudson tweeted in support for those singers who didn’t make it. She tweeted, “On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show. Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u! If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s not worth it at all ! Remember nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going !!!”

On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show.



Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u! If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s… pic.twitter.com/qIN61bzXdZ — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) April 21, 2024

‘American Idol’ Gives Touching Tribute To Mandisa

For the remaining contestants, each performance could be their last. And with the finish line within reach, the singers continue to push their voices to the limit. With the power in the hands of the audience, it’s important to support your favorite contestants. Each fan can vote for a contestant up to 30 times thanks to American Idol giving fans three ways to vote. There is the American Idol website, the app, or fans can simply text 21523. Each method of voting allows fans to vote up to 10 times. With there being three ways to vote – that’s 30 votes.

Besides continuing the competition, American Idol took a moment tonight to honor former contestant Mandisa, who sadly passed away on April 18, 2024, at the age of 47. With a powerful voice and a love for music, her stardom outgrew her time on American Idol as she won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)