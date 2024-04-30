‘The Voice’ Playoff Results: Reba McEntire and Chance The Rapper Announce Their Teams for Lives

While Dan + Shay and John Legend narrowed their teams down to just three contestants each, tonight, it was time for both Reba McEntire and Chance The Rapper to take up the difficult task. With stars like Josh Sanders, Jackie Romeo, RLETTO, and Maddie Jane, each coach watched as the contestant gave one last performance, looking to show why they deserve to continue. But thankfully, Reba and Chance weren’t alone as they welcomed Meghan Trainor and Anthony Ramos as Playoff Advisors. But with the teams only allowed three singers each, here are the results from The Voice.

After watching Jackie Romeo, Kyle Schuesler, and RLETTO perform, Reba and Chance were placed in the hot seat as they held the singer’s dreams in their hands. As for Reba, she decided to move forward with Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon.

the QUEEN has spoken 📣 @reba announces who will join her in #TheVoice Lives!! pic.twitter.com/nRSIF6Q29u — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 30, 2024

Looking at the singers who still have a chance with Chance, he decided to pick Serenity Arce as the first performer moving on. Maddi Jane didn’t have to wait long to hear her name as Chance picked her. And for the last spot, that went to none other than Nadège.

‘The Voice’ Reba McEntire Praises Anthony Ramos For Advice

Outside of the results, Reba praised her Playoff Advisor, noting the vast knowledge Ramos had when it came to music. She said, “He knows how to interpret a song. He knows what the audience wants. He knows what an entertainer needs to do on stage to make sure the audience has a wonderful time. And I just got a big kick out of sitting beside him and listening to him. Talk to all my team. It was a huge blessing for them.” And showing just how far his understanding went, Reba explained, “He has done it all. Broadway, television, tours, recording, it’s an all-around package.”

With such high praise from Reba, Ramos lived up to the hype as he used his time in music to help the contestants shape their performance. And that advice seemed crucial when it came time for Reba to make her decision. But spending decades in the music industry, Reba knows the importance of making the right decision not just for her team but for the singers.

