Most People Already Forgot These 4 LeAnn Rimes Singles, Even Though They Were Big Hits

LeAnn Rimes was only 13 years old when she released “Blue“, the title track of her debut album. Out in 1996, Rimes was immediately thrust into the spotlight with the song, as she was also navigating her teenage years. Still, she has no regrets about her life and career.

“If you handed me ‘Blue’, I would record it now,” Rimes tells Variety. “That’s such a huge piece of who I am.”

Rimes followed “Blue” with several other hits, including some that were released before she was even old enough to vote. With so much time lapsed since then, some of her biggest hits aren’t remembered anymore. We’re taking a closer look at four LeAnn Rimes songs that are worth remembering today.

“One Way Ticket (Because I Can)”

Rimes’ third single, and first No. 1 hit at country radio, “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” came out in 1996. Written by Judy Rodman and Keith Hinton, the song appears on Blue.

“One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” says, “I’m gonna buy a one way ticket on a westbound train / See how far I can go / I’m gonna go out dancing in the pouring rain / And talk to someone I don’t know / I’m gonna buy a one way ticket on a westbound train / Gonna have my breakfast with some pink champagne / I’m gonna sail the ocean, I’m gonna spread my wings / Gonna climb that mountain / Gonna do everything.”

Interestingly, although 14 years old at the time, Rimes includes the line about drinking champagne in the song.

“On The Side Of Angels”

Gary Burr and Gerry House wrote “On The Side Of Angels”, a Top 5 single for Rimes. The song appears on her You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs record.

“On The Side Of Angels” says, “After all the might-have-beens / The close and distant calls / After all the try-agains / Don’t be afraid to fall / We’re on the side of angels after all.“

“On The Side Of Angels” is in the TV movie, Holiday In Your Heart, which also starred Rimes.

“I Need You”

Released in 2000, “I Need You” is written by Dennis Matkosky and Ty Lacy. On the soundtrack for Jesus: Music from and Inspired by the Epic Mini-Series, “I Need You” became a crossover hit for Rimes, charting in both pop and country.

“I Need You” says, “I need you like water, like breath, like rain / I need you like mercy from Heaven’s gate / There’s a freedom in your arms / That carries me through / I need you.”

“I Need You” is also the title track of Rimes’ 2001 compilation album.

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“Something’s Gotta Give” is a feel-good, uptempo song. On her 2005 This Woman album, Craig Wiseman and Tony Mullins wrote the tune.

“Something’s Gotta Give” says, “Something’s gotta give me butterflies / Something’s gotta make me feel alive / Something’s gotta give me dreams at night / Something’s gotta make me feel alright / I don’t know where it is / But something’s gotta give.”

“Something’s Gotta Give” is Rimes’ final Top 10 single, at least so far.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images