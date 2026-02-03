Kelly Clarkson Makes the Difficult Decision To Leave Daytime TV After Seven Incredible Years

While winning American Idol offered a singer the chance at stardom, only a few singers capitalized on the show’s success like Kelly Clarkson. The original winner of American Idol, Clarkson used that single moment to launch a career that has lasted over two decades. And throughout that time, she released 10 studio albums, won three Grammy Awards, starred in films like Trolls World Tour, and helmed the Kelly Clarkson Show. Just a sample of Clarkson’s vast talent, sadly, the singer recently announced that she is ending her daytime talk show.

Videos by American Songwriter

For seven seasons, Clarkson welcomed a variety of singers, artists, actors, and celebrities to her show. Fans instantly connected with the show, which won a staggering 24 Daytime Emmy Awards. Sharing the news on Instagram, the singer started by thanking the crew who supported her show for the past seven seasons. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for…”

Although not an easy decision to make, Clarkson admitted she wanted to focus more on her two children. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Marks Triumphant Daytime TV Return With This “Absolute Masterclass” Red Clay Strays Cover]

Fans Want More Kellyoke As Kelly Clarkson Ends Daytime Show

Ready to begin a new chapter in her career, Clarkson promised fans, “This isn’t goodbye.” So what is next for the singer – “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.”

Aside from Clarkson rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, one of the main draws of her show was the Kellyoke segment. Throughout the seasons, she offered both powerful and memorable covers of “Queen of the Night”, Blue Bayou”, and “Happier Than Ever.”

With fans thanking Clarkson for her time on the show, many wondered what would happen to Kellyoke. One person suggested, “You did something different, which I appreciate. I’m a huge fan of Kellyoke. If anything, would love to see a regular web series of that, because your takes on so many songs are just brilliant. Thanks for all the great memories, and platforming so many great global artists.”

While daytime TV won’t be the same without her powerhouse vocals and the joy of Kellyoke, fans know this isn’t the last they’ll see of Clarkson.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)