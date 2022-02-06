Myles Lloyd Explains The Meaning Behind The Songs On, ‘Forever, Yours’

Myles Lloyd, an R&B artist from Montreal, Canada, real-life latest, Forever, Yours, takes an autobiographical turn as it stems from real life events and narrates saying goodbye, but still keeping the memories, emotions, as well as the experiences close to your heart.

The eight-track release took a different approach of alienating the past and finally moving forward. It also showcases his vocal presence and songwriting, which is filled with a careless emotion that touches on vulnerability, honesty and when at its best, confusion.

The album title is a nod to Michael Jackson’s 1975 album, Forever, Michael, which Lloyd would listen to constantly as a child and still inspires his music to this day.

He sat down to explain the inspiration to each song on the album for the readers of American Songwriter.

Better With You

“Better With You” is the opening track and I feel this was very needed. As you get older and wiser your mind starts to play tricks on you. Your patience can be thinner and you can lash out and say stuff you would never say before. Sometimes it happens to the ones you love the most and you push them away. This track is admitting the wrongs and hoping for forgiveness because “I’m better with you”.

Counting Days

I made “Counting Days” when I was in LA away from home. Away from my comfort zone and deep in thought about the world opening up again after the pandemic. Fighting different temptations and evil thoughts that might try to blind and redirect your energy and initial path.

“Counting Days” is one of the realest songs I’ve ever made. I feel like a lot can relate to this song. Feeling indecisive, alone and tempted is all very normal but having self control is a must. After I made this song I realized that it’s my therapy and reassurance that everything will be okay.

Angel

“Angel” is about love and the emotion someone can make you feel. Referencing the cold of my city Montreal and how sometimes the city can be moving so fast and you tend to not have time for anyone but with this person everything seems to slow down and find its course. (My Angel)

Running On You

“Running On You” is me saying that without this person I would feel empty. My engine is running because you are in my life. The track is inspired by my current life. In this song I’m facing what feels like a fear of mine. Not being understood that music is my passion and it’s all in for me. I look at it like, music is me and in life you have to love yourself the most and because I have to love myself the most I have to change some of my ways. You hear me constantly stating what I love and appreciate about this love interest and constantly reassure them that in the end everything will be okay but in the meantime the sky is raining on me and I will be cold for a little while but I will dry up and I will be me again with a little time and patience.

Distraction

“Distraction” is more of a braggadocious record about you always needing me and that I’ll distract you from what you need to do and that you need this distraction. Very toxic way of thinking but man it felt right at the time.

Monster

Some people bring the worst out in you and some bring out your best qualities. “Monster” is about someone bringing an energy out of you that you have never felt before. Not knowing you could ever feel this good and reassuring yourself and them, that you will never take them for granted because they made you see a different light.

Menage

“Menage” shows a very x rated side that most aren’t used to, talking about a crazy night out filled with alcohol and bad decisions. I see this track being played in like a strip club aha. The sounds are so dark and grungy, every time I listen I get in this mellow I don’t care state.

Down Under

“Down Under” was written about coming out from a place that no one will expect. Demanding respect, the track touches on the need to go get your life and put a stop to the souls and situations that take advantage of your shine. This track is very simple, yet raw and authentic and I’m mainly singing I’m coming for the throne.