Kelly Clarkson Covers Radiohead’s “Karma Police” and More in Week Filled with ‘Kellyoke’

Given the state of the world, perhaps we need more Karma Police out there sorting things out.

Either way, famed songwriter and performer Kelly Clarkson performed a rendition of the classic Radiohead song, “Karma Police,” in one of her latest “Kellyoke” performances on her popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson performed the tune on Monday (January 31). Later in the week, the singer and coach of the hit NBC singing competition show The Voice also performed two other tunes, including “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House and “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress.

Check out all the performances below.

In other recent Clarkson news, the singer recently teamed up with the legendary country star, Dolly Parton, for a new rendition of the classic track, “9 to 5.”

That’s right, Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have recorded a new version of Parton’s historic song, “9 to 5,” as a duet and it will premiere in a new documentary at SXSW this year.

The new documentary is titled, Still Working 9 to 5 and will be premiering at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in March.

Co-director and producer of the new doc, Gary Lane, told Variety, “We could do a documentary just on the making of the duet.”

The original song was used as the title theme to the popular film, 9 to 5, starring Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin.

“The first iteration, Dolly’s original version was very upbeat. There was a lot of hope I would say in the song,” said co-director/producer Camille Hardman. “And this version is just a little bit melancholic, that women are still trying to get equality and it hasn’t happened yet, 42 years after this song was created.”