Nathaniel Rateliff Plays “All or Nothing” for ‘On The Farm’ Session

Ripped from his bio, Nathaniel Rateliff takes a certain pride in being a “larger-than-life-party starter with the rakishly titled hat and the knowing smile.” As the frontman for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats the brazen boastfulness has served him well.



Rateliff recently joined the “On The Farm” series, which features performances filmed in a single-camera, cinema vérité style inside of an intimate natural locations around the beautiful Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, each year at Pickathon.

New episodes of On The Farm, presented by American Songwriter, arrive on the 2nd Thursday of each month and American Songwriter will be the exclusive partner for this season of the show.

On The Farm Season 7, Episode 7 (S07E07) features Nathaniel Rateliff and his video performance of “All or Nothing.”

Our friends at Pickathon have also started a “Concert a Day” series to benefit MusicCares, if you like what you see from Nathaniel check out who else they have lined up.