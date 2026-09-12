No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1973

Many 70s kid got into classic rock as a genre during that decade, and some of the most taste-influencing rock hits dropped in the year 1973. If you still love classic rock after all these years, I bet the following songs from 1973 might have influenced your music taste. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Angie” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Goats Head Soup’

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The Rolling Stones were going strong in the early 1970s. And one of their most famous songs from that era has to be “Angie”. This soft, glam-leaning rock tune was the lead single from Goats Head Soup. It was a smash hit on the charts, unsurprisingly. “Angie”, which was loosely written about Mick Jagger’s breakup from Marianne Faithfull, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart. In the years since its release, “Angie” has become a staple at The Rolling Stones’ live performances.

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“Time In A Bottle” by Jim Croce from ‘You Don’t Mess Around With Jim’

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When I think of songs from the year 1973, this classic from Jim Croce is usually the first song that comes to mind. This psychedelic folk-rock tune is by far Croce’s most famous musical offering. It’s a standout track from You Don’t Mess Around With Jim. After his untimely passing that same year, “Time In A Bottle” earned quite a bit of single demand and was eventually released as one. The ballad then peaked at No. 1 in the US and Canada soon after. It would be only the third-ever posthumous song to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Loves Me Like A Rock” by Paul Simon from ‘There Goes Rhymin’ Simon’

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Paul Simon dished out this gospel-flavored pop rock tune in 1973, and it’s a classic rock hit that no 70s kid could ever forget. “Loves Me Like A Rock” features the stunning harmony vocals of The Dixie Hummingbirds, a South Carolina gospel group. The addition of those backing vocals really gives the whole song this ethereal, anthemic energy. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and topped the Easy Listening chart in 1973.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns