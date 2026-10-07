3 Soft Rock Songs From 1978 That Had Baby Boomers Crying by the Radio

Soft rock in the 70s had this unique ability to really get people emotional at times. When it comes to the following soft rock songs from 1978, they had baby boomers (and everyone else, honestly) crying by the radio. Maybe a couple of these tunes might ring a bell.

“Three Times A Lady” by Commodores from ‘Natural High’

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“You shared my dreams, my joys, my pains / You made my life worth living for / And if I had to live my life over again, dear / I’d spend each and every moment with you.”

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This tearjerker gets a reaction out of listeners not because it’s sad, but because it’s so heartwrenchingly sentimental. If you’ve ever been really in love with someone for the long run, this track from Commodores probably still makes your heart stir to this very day.

“Three Times A Lady” by Commodores was a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also the group’s first No. 1 on that coveted chart.

“Bluer Than Blue” by Michael Johnson from ‘The Michael Johnson Album’

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“But I’m bluer than blue, sadder than sad / You’re the only light this empty room has ever had.”

Michael Johnson dropped this heartbreak anthem in 1978, and I can see why listeners resonated with it. If you’ve ever watched a relationship crumble and tried to convince yourself that everything will be fine when it won’t, this one probably still gets under your skin.

“Bluer Than Blue” by Michael Johnson was a No. 12 hit on the Hot 100. It also topped both the Adult Contemporary chart in the States and the RPM Adult Contemporary chart in Canada.

“How Much I Feel” by Ambrosia from ‘Life Beyond L.A.’

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“I sleep alone, and late at night I’m dreamin’ / Of the togetherness that seems to be leavin’ me, oh no / I’d give it all and then I’d give some more / If you would only love me like you had before / Take hold of my hand all will be forgiven.”

Ambrosia’s emotionally devastating “How Much I Feel” was quite a hit back in the day among soft rock songs, and anyone who ever went through the destruction of a relationship likely teared up listening to it back in 1978.

“How Much I Feel” by Ambrosia was a crossover pop hit when it was first released. This heartbreaker made it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 2 on the Canada Top Singles chart.

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