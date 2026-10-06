Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1979

Some of the best classic rock ballads dropped in 1979, and many a baby boomer today definitely still remembers a few of them. Maybe the following four hit ballads will ring a bell.

“Sure Know Something” by KISS from ‘Dynasty’

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KISS makes it to our list with a ballad from Dynasty. A sweet mix of pop rock and hard rock, this ballad from Paul Stanley is on the same disco wavelength as “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”. As such, “Sure Know Something” was a little controversial among KISS’ diehard fans. But that didn’t stop this anthemic ballad from making it close to the Top 40 by peaking at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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“Voices” by Cheap Trick from ‘Dream Police’

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“Voices” by Cheap Trick is one of several ballads that did well for the band in the 1970s. But this particular song is definitely among their finest, using layers of vocals and a yearning energy that makes the song sound so good, even today.

“Voices” by Cheap Trick resonated with listeners, too. The song peaked at No. 32 on the Hot 100 chart in 1979.

“Babe” by Styx from ‘Cornerstone’

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This power ballad is one of the most memorable ones of its era, without a doubt. The soft rock soother “Babe” by Styx is rich and lush, and it was enormously popular when it first hit the airwaves. The song topped the Canadian charts, as well as the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts in the US.

“Choirgirl” by Cold Chisel from ‘East’

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How about a bit of a deep cut? Though, to Australian classic rock fans, this gem is far from a deep cut. This entry on our list of rock ballads from 1979 that baby boomer listeners loved was a national hit in Australia that year.

This R&B-flavored pub rock ballad from Australian band Cold Chisel made it all the way to No. 14 on the Australian charts. And, surprisingly, the deeper meaning of the song flew over a lot of people’s heads. That tender melody really covered up those taboo lyrics.

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