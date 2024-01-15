No Sad Trombone: 4 Classic Rock Songs that Feature the Brass Behemoth

When fans think of the genre of classic rock, often big amps, buzzing guitars and even pyrotechnics come to mind (think: KISS). But there are some songs from the music that feature perhaps an unlikely instrument: the trombone.

Yes, the brass instrument has found its way into several iconic rock songs from past generations. Want proof? Well, just check out these four songs here below from some of the biggest name musicians of the 20th century. Let’s dive in.

“Trombone Dixie,” The Beach Boys

This song is an obvious one given the title. Indeed, on the Beach Boys’ iconic 1966 album Pet Sounds, the band took advantage of myriad instrumental oddities when it comes to rock music, including the accordion, cello, ukulele, and, yes, the trombone. This instrumental track from the album, which itself was released as a bonus song on the 1990 CD reissue, features a big sliding sound from the ‘bone. In a 1995 interview for Record Collector, singer/songwriter Brian Wilson said, “I was just foolin’ around one day, f–kin’ around with the musicians, and I took that arrangement out of my briefcase and we did it in 20 minutes. It was nothing, there was really nothing in it.” But it works.

“I’m Coming Out,” Diana Ross

Released on the 1980 album Diana, this song is beloved on its own. But it was also famously sampled for the rapper The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 big hit, “Mo Money Mo Problems.” While fans have heard both versions seemingly millions of times, many might not have registered that there is a big-time trombone in the mix. In fact, horns almost dominate this funk rock/disco hybrid. Listen close and you’ll hear them like never before throughout the whole track.

“Biding My Time,” Pink Floyd

Recorded in 1969 and released in 1971 on the Pink Floyd compilation LP Relics, this song was originally one fans of the British-born rock band only heard at live shows. Known early on as “Afternoon” when the group performed songs from their concept record The Man and The Journey, “Biding My Time” includes a trombone solo played by keyboardist Rick Wright. It’s big and looming like a rain cloud over the jaunty song. Or perhaps it is meant to reference the time in the sheets the lyrics refer to, with the singer spending time with his favorite gal and forgetting the bad times when things weren’t so good.

“The Impression that I Get,” The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Released on the Boston-born ska band’s 1997 album Let’s Face It, this track was all over the radio in the 1990s. Blending punk vocals with horns and bright rhythms, it features several prominent horns, including the trombone. It’s a song for rousing rabble, for standing on a table and taking three shots of whiskey in a row. At least, that’s the impression that we get.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images