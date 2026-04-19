No Skips: 3 Greatest Hits Albums You’ll Never Have To Fast-Forward Through

When you go to your favorite music retailer and pick out a greatest hits album, you don’t want to have to babysit it. Meaning, if the work is really a greatest hits record, then all the songs should be hits, right? There should be no track skipping or fast-forwarding necessary.

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That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three greatest hits albums that are as good as advertised and then some. Indeed, this is no skips: three greatest hits albums you’ll never have to fast-forward.

‘Legend’ by Bob Marley And The Wailers (1984)

Not only does this album entertain, but it also opens your mind to new ideas and sounds. Not only is every song fantastic on the compilation, but every song could be entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Each track is seemingly a household name, each one offering its listeners its own set of memories. Truly, just go down the song list. “No Woman, No Cry”, “Buffalo Soldier”, “Get Up, Stand Up”, and “Stir It Up”—and that’s just the first side!

‘The Best Of 1980–1990’ by U2 (1998)

If you’ve ever wondered if you’re a U2 fan, then just find this record, put it on, and realize that you are. It’s impossible to slough off the band after hearing this collection of tracks. Tune after tune, it’s a banger. Bono shines right along with his group, including mesmerizing guitarist The Edge. Dive into tracks like “Pride (In the Name of Love)”, “With or Without You”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, and “Sunday Bloody Sunday”.

‘Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1976)

When listing the best rock bands of all time, some names always show up. Bands like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and The Beatles always make the list. But Creedence Clearwater Revival assuredly deserves a spot on that list, too. That means their greatest hits album is a must-listen. Indeed, it includes songs like “Susie Q”, “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Fortunate Son”, and “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?”, among many more.

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