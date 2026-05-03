That One Out-Of-Place Part in Radiohead’s “Creep” Was Attempted Sabotage by Jonny Greenwood

As far as debut rock singles go, Radiohead’s 1992 breakthrough hit, “Creep”, is among the best and most enduring—even if the song didn’t reach its full mainstream potential until its re-release in 1993. The track perfectly encapsulated the general malaise that was prevalent in mid-90s rock. This particular era of rock ‘n’ roll was moody, sardonic, and life-weary. Everyone, in some way, could relate to the feelings Thom Yorke sang about in “Creep”.

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Anyone who has heard the song hundreds (even thousands) of times will likely recall the jolting bursts of distorted guitar that precede the song’s chorus. The interjections from Jonny Greenwood bridge the mellow verses and the climactic chorus beautifully. But at the time, Greenwood likely wouldn’t have called what he was doing “beautiful.”

Perhaps a better description would be “irritable” or “defiant.”

Jonny Greenwood Was Going Against the Grain on Purpose in “Creep”

There’s no denying the overwhelming and decade-defining success of Radiohead’s “Creep”. But just like most emotional catharses, the song is also messy, a bit indulgent, and, at times, even a little cringey. The same vulnerability that makes the song appealing also makes it a tad embarrassing, which is likely what Jonny Greenwood was feeling in the studio when he decided to turn up the distortion on his guitar and rip through the bridge.

In a 2026 interview with Mojo, Greenwood said, “I suppose the nauseating adolescent in me found it a bit wimpy and wanted to make it the opposite. Can’t be having that! A distortion pedal and a loud guitar is an enormously exciting thing.”

Greenwood might have been purposefully going against the grain while tracking guitar for “Creep”, but it worked out in the end. His driving guitar tone lifts the chorus onto a new level, which helps offset the self-deprecating lyrics, “I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo, what the hell am I doing here? I don’t belong here.” Greenwood’s guitar seems to mimic how loud those sentiments were rattling around Thom Yorke’s head, even if that wasn’t his original intention.

As bands are wont to do with their most popular tracks, Radiohead began distancing themselves from “Creep” early on in their career. The pressure to recreate that level of commercial success dampened the creative process and strained their band dynamic. Still, the song is one of the most recognizable tracks to come out of the mid-1990s rock era. Moreover, “Creep” is what gave Radiohead the financial wiggle room to work on projects more authentic to the group, like their sophomore release, The Bends.

Sometimes, sabotage backfiring can be a blessing in disguise.

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