No Witnesses, No Consequences: Tommy Lee’s Thoughts on Social Media and Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe is notorious for being one of the most rambunctious, hedonistic, and ravenously crazy bands of all time. Frankly, the stories to come out of Mötley Crüe’s glory days are stories that would likely get celebrities canceled nowadays. But that was the name of the game back then. And given that social media did not exist, they didn’t have to worry about such public consequences. Evidently, that is no longer the world we live in. A world that a young and hungry Tommy Lee and Mötley Crüe probably wouldn’t be able to live in.

If you’ve seen the movie The Dirt or generally brushed up on Mötley Crüe’s history, you know just how crazy these guys were. All rock bands are wild to an extent, but Mötley Crüe took it to a whole new level. During their heyday, Mötley Crüe notably got in fights with the audience, clashed with other bands, and partied like there was no tomorrow. Or, at least partied like they didn’t care there was a tomorrow.

Needless to say, Mötley Crüe did a whole lot and got away with a whole lot. According to Tommy Lee, that would not be the case in today’s world because of social media.

Tommy Lee Says Mötley Crüe Essentially Got Away With Murder

When there aren’t eyes on you, you are more prone to make bold and brash decisions. It’s just human nature. Mötley Crüe didn’t have cameras on them 24/7, so they made a good many bold and brash decisions. During an appearance on the podcast, Allison Interview, Tommy Lee was asked about Mötley Crüe’s presence in the days of social media. He laughed and stated, “We got away with, when I say ‘murder,’ everything but the physical act of killing somebody.”

“We carried on, we did anything and everything you could possibly imagine, because there was no social media.” In the 80s, the accessibility of capturing photographic documentation was, of course, far less accessible. On that note, Lee added, “The amount of a free-for-all before social media. You didn’t have to worry about if it was going to show up on Instagram in four minutes.”

Indeed, they didn’t, as Mötley Crüe’s canon of wild party stories is unmatched. Per Lee’s comments, they might not have been able to create more if Mötley Crüe were relevant in the 21st century.

Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images